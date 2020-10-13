Jos Buttler Pokes Fun At Steve Smith's Looks, Gives Comical Reason For The Same: Watch

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Steve Smith-led Rajasthan side defeated Hyderabad by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday, October 11. With the help of their recent win, they are now placed at No. 6 on the updated Dream11 IPL points table. Ahead of their upcoming match against Delhi, Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith and his opening batsman Jos Buttler were seen engaging with each other in a friendly conversation.
After Match 28 of #Dream11IPL, @RCBTweets are now 3rd on the Points Table. pic.twitter.com/7i8hcUGUp6— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan's Steve Smith Fined Rs 12 Lakhs For Slow Over-rate Vs Mumbai
On Tuesday, October 12, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler were engaged in a friendly interaction with each other. The Rajasthan franchise shared a six-minute video of the same where the two cricketers can be seen answering some questions in an entertaining manner. In one of the questions, both Steve Smith and Jos Buttler were asked to give their takes on who will be the “better looking person in the next 30 years” between them.
While Jos Buttler comically said that he does not believe either of them are “best looking to start with”, the dynamic English batsman later backed himself and mocked his Ashes rival. The Rajasthan opening batsman predicted himself to be better looking than Steve Smith in the next 30 years, as he believes “more sun in Australia will sting” his Dream11 IPL 2020 skipper.
Also Read | R Ashwin Gets The Better Of Nemesis Jos Buttler 'again', But Without Mankading Him: Watch
Spoiler Alert 🚨— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 13, 2020
Smudge & Jos are hilarious! 😂#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | @josbuttler | @stevesmith49 pic.twitter.com/kvX1pgGQUr
Also Read | Shane Warne Suggests Changes In T20 Cricket, Rajasthan Mentee Jos Buttler Disagrees
Rajasthan will go up against Delhi on Wednesday, October 14 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Stadium. They will then face the Bangalore side at the same venue on October 17. Here is a look at the entire Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule for the ongoing season.
Opens drafts...👇— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 6, 2020
📂 #IPL2020
└📁 Fixtures
└🚨 BREAKING NEWS#HallaBol | #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/dlq7NgwEhG
Also Read | Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler Win Annual England Test Contracts; Jonny Bairstow Snubbed Again
https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Chris Gayle set to make Dream11 IPL return against ex-team Bangalore in Sharjah
2 mins ago
AB de Villiers' hard-hit ball found by Sharjah kid, Bangalore has special message for him
6 mins ago
CTL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview
43 mins ago
Dinesh Karthik reveals Rahul Tripathi's very important role for Kolkata in upcoming games
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 top run-getters: Virat Kohli jumps to 6th spot, goes past Shubman Gill
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 points table update: Bangalore match Delhi, Mumbai with win in Sharjah
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points