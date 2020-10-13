Jos Buttler Pokes Fun At Steve Smith's Looks, Gives Comical Reason For The Same: Watch

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan side defeated Hyderabad by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday, October 11. With the help of their recent win, they are now placed at No. 6 on the updated Dream11 IPL points table. Ahead of their upcoming match against Delhi, Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith and his opening batsman Jos Buttler were seen engaging with each other in a friendly conversation.

Rajasthan at No. 6 on the Dream11 IPL points table

After Match 28 of #Dream11IPL, @RCBTweets are now 3rd on the Points Table. pic.twitter.com/7i8hcUGUp6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan's Steve Smith Fined Rs 12 Lakhs For Slow Over-rate Vs Mumbai

Jos Buttler hilariously backs himself as “better looking person in 30 years” than Steve Smith

On Tuesday, October 12, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler were engaged in a friendly interaction with each other. The Rajasthan franchise shared a six-minute video of the same where the two cricketers can be seen answering some questions in an entertaining manner. In one of the questions, both Steve Smith and Jos Buttler were asked to give their takes on who will be the “better looking person in the next 30 years” between them.

While Jos Buttler comically said that he does not believe either of them are “best looking to start with”, the dynamic English batsman later backed himself and mocked his Ashes rival. The Rajasthan opening batsman predicted himself to be better looking than Steve Smith in the next 30 years, as he believes “more sun in Australia will sting” his Dream11 IPL 2020 skipper.

Also Read | R Ashwin Gets The Better Of Nemesis Jos Buttler 'again', But Without Mankading Him: Watch

Dream11 IPL 2020: Steve Smith, Jos Buttler reveal their hilarious side during interaction, watch video

Also Read | Shane Warne Suggests Changes In T20 Cricket, Rajasthan Mentee Jos Buttler Disagrees

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

Rajasthan will go up against Delhi on Wednesday, October 14 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Stadium. They will then face the Bangalore side at the same venue on October 17. Here is a look at the entire Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule for the ongoing season.

Also Read | Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler Win Annual England Test Contracts; Jonny Bairstow Snubbed Again

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Dream11 IPL 2020 team Rajasthan Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.