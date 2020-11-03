Manish Pandey Set To Break Massive Virat Kohli Record During Crunch Match Vs Mumbai

Hyderabad are all set to take on table-toppers Mumbai in the 56th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Tuesday, November 3 at Sharjah. Interestingly, the upcoming match provides a unique opportunity for Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey to achieve a major Dream11 IPL milestone. Pandey, who has played for Kolkata, Bangalore and the now-defunct Pune franchises before Hyderabad, has remained one of the most proficient run-scorers against Mumbai since the inception of the tournament.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Hyderabad vs Mumbai live game

We have the three qualifiers for #Dream11IPL 2020.



Who will take the vacant spot? pic.twitter.com/6PkxK6nzsa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 2, 2020

Manish Pandey 59 runs away from Virat Kohli’s Dream11 IPL record against Mumbai

Manish Pandey is currently the ninth leading run-scorer against Mumbai across all Dream11 IPL matches. In just 18 innings, the maverick right-handed batsman compiled 578 runs against them at an average of 36.12. Chennai veteran Suresh Raina remains the most successful Dream11 IPL batsman against the Mumbai franchise with his 818-run tally.

While Manish Pandey is unlikely to surpass Raina, he can go past the likes of KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane and Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli if he scores 60 runs in Hyderabad’s upcoming must-win game against Mumbai. Pandey is just two runs away from KL Rahul (580 runs), 13 runs away from Rahane (591 runs) and 59 runs away from Kohli (637 runs). If Hyderabad manages to register a win and qualify for the playoffs, the 31-year-old is likely to get another shot against Mumbai to surpass the run-tallies of Chris Gayle (664 runs) and MS Dhoni (679 runs) as well.

A look into the Manish Pandey Dream11 IPL stats section

The Manish Pandey Dream11 IPL stats section is made up of some staggering numbers. Making his debut back in 2008, he has scored 3,223 runs across his 143 Dream11 IPL matches. Out of his overall tournament runs, Pandey has scored 380 runs in 13 matches in the ongoing season.

