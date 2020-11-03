Jonny Bairstow Likely To Replace Out-of-form Kane Williamson Against Old Nemesis Mumbai?

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 56th match of the tournament, as Hyderabad will take on table-toppers and defending champions Mumbai at Sharjah on Tuesday, November 2. The upcoming Hyderabad vs Mumbai match is a must-win for the David Warner-led side, as they are currently battling it out with Kolkata for an elusive fourth spot for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Three teams, namely Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore have already qualified for the playoffs by playing some competitive cricket this season.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Hyderabad vs Mumbai live game

We have the three qualifiers for #Dream11IPL 2020.



Who will take the vacant spot? pic.twitter.com/6PkxK6nzsa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 2, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Jonny Bairstow likely to take field against Kieron Pollard and co.?

Hyderabad opening batsman Jonny Bairstow represented the franchise in every one of their first 11 matches of the ongoing season. However, following their 14-run defeat to Punjab, the team management decided to drop the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman for their next two matches, without giving any specific reason for the same officially. Surprisingly, Bairstow has remained in great touch this season as he aggregated 345 runs in 11 innings at an average of 31.36. He continues to remain Hyderabad’s third leading run-getter in the ongoing tournament after skipper David Warner and middle-order batsman Manish Pandey.

Considering the stakes involved in Hyderabad’s final league fixture against high-flying Mumbai, Jonny Bairstow getting a chance to feature in their playing XI to provide further solidity to their top order, is a huge possibility. The English cricketer might end up replacing Kane Williamson, who does not seem to be in his best touch this season. Ever since Williamson played his first match for Hyderabad, he has able to manage only 200 runs with just one half-century.

Adding to that, Williamson's record against Mumbai is abysmal to say the least. The New Zealand ace batsman's top score against the franchise is a mere 29 in the 3 games he has played against them, with the other two scores being single digit ones. Interestingly, Williamson has been dismissed in all the 3 games by left-arm bowlers, namely Mustafizur Rahman, Krunal Pandya and New Zealand teammate Trent Boult.

With Pandya and Boult set to take the field again for Mumbai on Tuesday, Williamson could well be a walking wicket for Mumbai more so if they are able to dislodge Hyderabad's top 3 cheaply.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Mumbai live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Mumbai live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Tuesday, November 3. For Hyderabad vs Mumbai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Hyderabad vs Mumbai live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Hyderabad vs Mumbai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Hyderabad vs Mumbai live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

