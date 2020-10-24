Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata Vs Delhi Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

The Match 42 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Kolkata taking on Delhi on Saturday, October 24 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Kolkata vs Delhi live streaming will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back of defeats in their last games. While Kolkata was thrashed at the hands of Bangalore by eight wickets, Delhi were beaten by Punjab by five wickets.

The upcoming fixture is a crucial match for both sides as a loss here for Kolkata will jeopardize their chances of making it to the playoffs whereas a win here for Delhi would surely take them through to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Ahead of Saturday's fixture, here is a look at the Kolkata vs Delhi weather forecast, Kolkata vs Delhi pitch report and details for the Kolkata vs Delhi live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Kolkata vs Delhi weather forecast

The weather during the Kolkata-Delhi match will be extremely hot as it's an afternoon fixture. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be around 35°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages (31°C at around 6:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 19-46%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Kolkata vs Delhi match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Kolkata vs Delhi pitch report

The last couple of matches at this venue have turned out to be low-scoring contests. In the last match, we saw Bangalore pacers running riot with the new ball. There will be swing with the new ball, which makes fast bowlers lethal on this tricky Abu Dhabi wicket. There is ample spin in the wicket and spinners should look to bowl slow. Batsmen should see off the new ball and get settled at the crease before shifting gears.

The pitch in the last game went on to get better as the game progressed which is why the team winning the toss could look to field first and restrict the opposition to a low total. The average first-innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 158. The teams batting first have won five games while the sides chasing have triumphed on eight occasions. One game has ended in a tie.

Therefore, it is possible that the team winning the toss could look to field first.

Kolkata vs Delhi live scores and live streaming in India

For the Kolkata vs Delhi live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 3:30 PM (IST) on Saturday, October 24. For Kolkata vs Delhi live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Kolkata vs Delhi live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SOURCE: DELHI IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM

