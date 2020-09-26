Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata Vs Hyderabad: David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Dominate H2H Stats

Kolkata and Hyderabad are all set to lock horns in Match 8 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday, September 26. The Kolkata vs Hyderabad match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). The contest between the two sides has always been a treat for the fans with both sides consisting of some of the most prominent T20 cricketers. As Kolkata gear up to face Hyderabad in Dream11 IPL 2020, let's take a look at the Kolkata vs Hyderabad head to head record and the leading players of the rivalry.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Hyderabad head to head record

The Men in Purple are clear winners when it comes to the Kolkata vs Hyderabad head to head record. Kolkata and Hyderabad have faced each other on 17 occasions in the Dream11 IPL. According to the Kolkata vs Hyderabad head to head record, it is Dinesh Karthik's men who edge the Orange Army, 10-7.

During the 2019 season, Kolkata and Hyderabad faced each other on two occasions with both teams winning one contest each. While Kolkata won the first match by 6 wickets in their own backyard, Hyderabad thumped the Men in Purple by 9 wickets in the reverse fixture. Notably, both teams have played all their matches in India and are yet to play on foreign soil.

As far as average scores are concerned, Kolkata's average scored against Hyderabad is 149 while, the Orange Army's average score against the Kolkata outfit is 156. Both the sides have some prominent T20 hitters, which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.

Dream11 IPL 2020: David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar lead head-to-head stats in rivalry

According to the Kolkata vs Hyderabad head to head record, David Warner is Hyderabad's leading run-scorer against Kolkata with 829 runs to his name and 533 of those have come when he has batted for the Hyderabad team alone. Warner needs 76 runs to go past Rohit Sharma to once again become the highest run-scorer of all-time against Kolkata in the tournament's history.

In the bowling department, Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket-taker of all-time vs Kolkata with 27 wickets to his name and 19 of them have come in Hyderabad colours itself. For Kolkata, Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine top the charts vs Hyderabad with 10 wickets apiece.

Both Kolkata and Hyderabad lost their opening clashes of the tournament and could be running low on confidence. The Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata vs Hyderabad fixture will be extremely crucial for both the sides to get going on the points table and also bolster their net run rate in the process.

SOURCE: HYDERABAD IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM