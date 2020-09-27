Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan Vs Punjab: Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa Lead H2H Stats In Rivalry

Rajasthan will take on Punjab in Match 9 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday, September 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Rajasthan vs Punjab match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Over the years, the two sides have been a part of several memorable games, which is why this contest is expected to be exciting. As Rajasthan gear up to face Punjab in Dream11 IPL 2020, let's take a look at the Rajasthan vs Punjab head to head record and the leading players of the rivalry.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Punjab head to head record

There is not much of a difference when it comes to the Rajasthan vs Punjab head to head record. Rajasthan and Punjab have locked horns with each other on 19 occasions in the Dream11 IPL. According to the Rajasthan vs Punjab head to head record, it is the Men in Pink who slightly edge out Punjab, 10-9. As far as Rajasthan vs Punjab head to head record from the 2019 season is concerned, it is KL Rahul's men who hold the upper hand.

The two teams met each other twice in 2019 and on both instances, Punjab beat Rajasthan comprehensively. The first fixture between the two teams was played in Jaipur on March 25, 2019, when Punjab triumphed by 14 runs. The reverse fixture was hosted by Mohali, where once again the home team emerged victorious by 12 runs. As far as Sunday's fixture is concerned, both the sides have some prominent T20 hitters, which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Gayle and Robin Uthappa lead head-to-head stats in rivalry

According to the Rajasthan vs Punjab head to head record, Robin Uthappa is Rajasthan's leading run-scorer against Punjab with 717 runs to his name in just 26 innings. Uthappa has also scored four fifties against Punjab. For Punjab, it is Chris Gayle who is leading the top run-getters charts against Rajasthan with 400 runs in 15 innings. Hence, KL Rahul might be tempted to pick Gayle, who has been snubbed so far in the Dream11 IPL 2020, perhaps in favour of the in-form Mayank Agarwal.

In the bowling department, for Punjab, it is Mujeeb ur Rahman who is the leading wicket-taker against Rajasthan with 7 wickets to his name. On the other hand, no Rajasthan bowler has had much success against Punjab.

Both sides are coming on the back of solid wins, which is why they will be running high on confidence. Rajasthan thumped Chennai by 15 runs while Punjab thrashed Bangalore by 97 runs to get going on the points table. Rajasthan have a great opportunity to beat Punjab and move to the top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

