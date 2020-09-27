Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 9 Rajasthan Vs Punjab Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Sharjah

The 9th match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Rajasthan taking on Punjab on Sunday, September 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Rajasthan vs Punjab match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of Sunday's fixture, here is a look at the Rajasthan vs Punjab weather forecast, Rajasthan vs Punjab pitch report and details for the Rajasthan vs Punjab Dream11 IPL live scores and the match's live streaming details.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar names young Indian batsman who resembles Rohit Sharma

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Punjab weather forecast

The weather in Sharjah has been unvarying in the past few days. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Rajasthan vs Punjab weather forecast is expected to be around 34°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (30°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover around 61% and will just keep on increasing as the game progresses. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul feature in Dream11 IPL 2020's special Week 1 review; watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Punjab pitch report

The Sharjah pitch is expected to favour the batsman with batting becoming relatively easier as the game progresses. The last game played there was a run-feast as both sides scored in excess of 200. Pacer will get some movement with the new ball and change of pace will be key for them on the Sharjah pitch. On the other hand, spinners will have a tough time because of the dew and short boundaries. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first as opposed to the trend in the tournament of choosing to bowl first.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata vs Hyderabad: David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dominate H2H stats

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Punjab Dream11 IPL live scores and live streaming in India

For the Rajasthan vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 live in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, September 27. For Rajasthan vs Punjab Dream11 IPL live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Rajasthan vs Punjab IPL live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 8 Kolkata vs Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast for Abu Dhabi

SOURCE: PUNJAB IPL TEAM TWITTER