Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 11 Delhi Vs Hyderabad Pitch Report, Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

Delhi are all set to face Hyderabad in Match 11 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday, September 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Delhi vs Hyderabad live game will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides have some to fiercest T20 players within their ranks, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

Ahead of Tuesday's fixture, here is a look at the Delhi vs Hyderabad weather forecast, Delhi vs Hyderabad pitch report and details for the Delhi vs Hyderabad Dream11 IPL live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Hyderabad weather forecast

The weather has been extremely hot since the beginning of the tournament and Tuesday's Delhi vs Hyderabad live fixture is no exception. Players' fitness will be put to test as it has been throughout the competition so far. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Delhi vs Hyderabad weather forecast is expected to be around 34°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (32°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover around 54% and will just keep on increasing as the game progresses. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Hyderabad pitch report

The conditions at the venue for Delhi vs Hyderabad game are favourable for the batsmen. Pacers can make an instant impact with the new ball while spinners do not have much for themselves in the pitch. However, bowling slow will be the key for spinners. The average first innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far is 166 which is why a high-scoring game is expected. According to the Delhi vs Hyderabad pitch report, the team chasing here has won one and lost one in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far. With Hyderabad losing their last game against KKR at the same venue batting first, David Warner might be tempted to gamble with bowling first.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Hyderabad Dream11 IPL live scores and live streaming in India

For the Delhi vs Hyderabad live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, September 29. For Delhi vs Hyderabad live Dream11 IPL live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Delhi vs Hyderabad live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

