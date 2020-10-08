Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 22 Hyderabad Vs Punjab Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

Hyderabad will take on Punjab in Match 22 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday, October 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Hyderabad vs Punjab live action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the table. While Hyderabad have won two and lost three matches, Punjab have managed to win just one game and have ended on the wrong side of the result on four instances.

Both teams are coming on the back of a loss in their previous matches. While Hyderabad was thumped at the hands of Mumbai by 34 runs, Punjab were thrashed by Chennai by 10 wickets. The Orange Army is placed at the sixth position on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table whereas KL Rahul's men are at the bottom.

Both sides will want to win the Hyderabad vs Punjab live match and get back to winning ways. Ahead of Thursday's fixture, here is a look at the Hyderabad vs Punjab weather forecast, Hyderabad vs Punjab pitch report and details for the Hyderabad vs Punjab live scores and the match's live streaming details.

A look at the Points Table after Match 21 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ksUXUjOKdC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Punjab weather forecast

As per the Hyderabad vs Punjab weather forecast, the weather during the Hyderabad vs Punjab live match is going to be extremely hot as it has been during the whole tournament. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Hyderabad vs Punjab weather forecast is expected to be around 34°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (33°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover between 53 and 71%. No cloud cover is expected during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Hyderabad vs Punjab live contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Punjab pitch report

The last two matches at this venue have been high-scoring contests with Chennai chasing down a huge target followed by Delhi defending another massive score. Seeing off the new ball will be the key for batsmen and once they get settled they can look to unleash. The wicket will slow down as the game progresses and dew will also come into action. Change of pace will be crucial for the bowlers on this Dubai surface.

The average first innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 179. The teams batting first have won six games while teams chasing could manage to win only one. Two matches also ended up being tied which forced the result to be decided through the Super Over. As per the Hyderabad vs Punjab pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total as the surface.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Punjab live scores and live streaming in India

For the Hyderabad vs Punjab live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, October 8. For Hyderabad vs Punjab live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Hyderabad vs Punjab live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

