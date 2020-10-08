Ramiz Raja Calls For Indian Selectors To Give More Respect To Top Dream11 IPL Performers

The ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 has thrown some surprises when it comes to players and their performances so far. Over the years, teams have relied on experienced players to deliver match-winning performances but the tide seems to have turned and now Indian youngsters have taken centre stage.

With franchises giving opportunities to youngsters to showcase their talent, they have not disappointed so far and that is why Pakistan cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja has batted for them to be drafted into the national side soon, which he feels will be a feasible idea for Indian selectors.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ramiz Raja bats for inclusion of young players in India side

Players like Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have garnered praise due to their performances in the Dream11 IPL 2020, while India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg also showed his talent with the bat when Hyderabad needed him to step up. Apart from the above-mentioned names, the likes of Rahul Tewatia, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have also done well for themselves in the tournament so far.

In an exclusive article for Khaleej Times, Ramiz Raja has written if there are questions about which young player to pick and when to pick them for India, then now is the time to do that. He opined that if the BCCI selectors delay youngsters' entry into the national setup to see them provide more evidence of their skills, then it is only going to create doubts in them and kill their enthusiasm to do well at the top level.

He added that sending youngsters back to domestic events will force them into a listless existence and also kill their passion to be top-notch cricketers. Ramiz Raja believes that form and confidence have to be respected and if these young cricketers have it at such a stage, then the selectors must make full use of it and play them.

PCB meets PSL 2020 franchises

The PCB landed itself in trouble recently when all the PSL 2020 franchises filed a petition in the Lahore High Court after being unhappy with the board's financial model for the Pakistan Super League, which is making the board richer while franchises incur losses each season.

However, the board on Wednesday decided to control the damage by meeting owners of the PSL 2020 franchises. Following the meeting, the PCB released a statement which said that the meeting between the two parties was positive and constructive with participants engaging in healthy discussions with a view to resolving outstanding matters, disputes and grievances. The release said that the PCB presented the team owners a draft proposal which has been put together at the request of the franchises to find a more equitable model.

