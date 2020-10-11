Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

The Match 26 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan on Sunday, October 11 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Hyderabad vs Rajasthan live action will kick off at 3:30 PM (IST). Hyderabad started their tournament in a dismal way as they lost their first two matches but David Warner's men came back strongly to win the next three out of the four games.

On the other hand, things don't look too good for Rajasthan. The Men in Pink, who won their first two matches, have had a change in their fortunes as they have gone on to lose four consecutive matches. Both teams will look to secure a win in the Hyderabad vs Rajasthan live match and get two crucial points for themselves. Ahead of Sunday's fixture, here is a look at the Hyderabad vs Rajasthan weather forecast, Hyderabad vs Rajasthan pitch report and details for the Hyderabad vs Rajasthan live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Rajasthan weather forecast

The weather during the Hyderabad vs Rajasthan live match will be extremely hot just like it has been during the whole tournament. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Hyderabad vs Rajasthan weather forecast is expected to be around 36°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (33°C at around 7:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, as per the Hyderabad vs Rajasthan weather forecast, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 38 and 44%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Hyderabad vs Rajasthan live at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Rajasthan pitch report

According to the Hyderabad vs Rajasthan pitch report, the Dubai wicket has massively favoured the team batting first in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the ten matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on seven occasions while two games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue has won only once during the Chennai and Punjab match when the Yellow Army triumphed by 10 wickets.

The average first-innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 180 plus. Change of pace will be key for pacers in this surface whereas spinners should look to bowl slow. As per the Hyderabad vs Rajasthan pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total as the surface as teams chasing have found it tough to get going.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Rajasthan live and live streaming in India

For the Hyderabad vs Rajasthan live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 3:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, October 11. For Hyderabad vs Rajasthan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Hyderabad vs Rajasthan live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

