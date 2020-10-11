Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 27 Mumbai Vs Delhi Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

Mumbai is all set to lock horns with Delhi in Match 27 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday, October 11 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai vs Delhi live action will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). This fixture will be an exciting contest as the two teams who are at the top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table will face each other. The winner of the fixture will end up being the topper of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

Mumbai have been clinical in their last three games, having won all three contests comprehensively. They have played six matches out of which they have won four, lost two and are currently at the second spot in the Dream11 IPL points table. On the other hand, table-toppers Delhi are also on a three-match winning spree, having won five out of the six matches they have played this season.

Ahead of Sunday's fixture, here is a look at the Mumbai vs Delhi weather forecast, Mumbai vs Delhi pitch report and details for the Mumbai vs Delhi live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Delhi weather forecast

The weather during the tournament this year has been extremely hot, however, the Mumbai vs Delhi live will be an exception as it is going to be relatively cooler in Abu Dhabi. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Mumbai vs Delhi weather forecast is expected to be around 32°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (30°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, as per the Mumbai vs Delhi weather forecast, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 50 and 58%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Mumbai vs Delhi live match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

According to the Mumbai vs Delhi pitch report, spinners will play a massive role in deciding the fate of their teams. There is enough spin in the Abu Dhabi wicket and spinners should look to bowl slow. Pacers will be lethal initially, which is why the batsmen should see off the new ball and get settled at the crease before shifting gears.

The average first-innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 170+. The teams batting first have won five games while the sides chasing have triumphed on three occasions. As per the Mumbai vs Delhi pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total as the surface will slightly slow down in the second innings.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Delhi live scores and live streaming in India

For the Mumbai vs Delhi live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, October 11. For Mumbai vs Delhi live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

