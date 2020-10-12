Marcus Stoinis' Reaction After Getting Special Message From Kids Wins Twitter Over: Watch

Delhi Capitals have been one of the top teams in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and are currently placed at the second spot on the points table. The Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 team has put in exceptional performances in the tournament so far, having won five and lost two out of the seven games they have played. On Sunday, the Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 team received a surprise which left the players and the coaching staff emotional.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Marcus Stoinis' reaction after watching his kids encourage him is unmissable

The Delhi franchise had called its players and staff for a meeting. However, upon reaching the venue, they were greeted with a rather pleasant surprise. All the players and staff members of the Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 team got messages from their families. From head-coach Ricky Ponting's family to skipper Shreyas Iyer's, everyone recorded an encouraging and heart-warming video which left the Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 team emotional.

However, the highlight of the video was Marcus Stoinis' reaction when he saw his children's video. In the video, Marcus Stoinis' children are seen boosting their father's confidence. Marcus Stoinis' daughter says that they hope he is having a good time in Dubai playing his cricket while his son asks him to keep being confident. Marcus Stoinis' reaction after watching his kids stole the show in the splendidly-presented video.

Marcus Stoinis has been in sensational form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far, both with bat and ball. The Australian international has risen to the occasion whenever his team has found itself in a spot of bother. The Marcus Stoinis Dream11 IPL 2020 stats are also extremely impressive. The Marcus Stoinis Dream11 IPL 2020 stats include the 175 runs he has scored in seven matches at a blistering strike-rate of 175.00. Marcus Stoinis has also contributed with the ball as he has picked up six wickets in the competition so far.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 team lost their last game against Mumbai by five wickets. Courtesy of their loss against Mumbai, Delhi have now slipped to the second spot in the Dream11 IPL points table. The Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 team will look to get back to winning ways in their next fixture. According to the Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule, the Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 team will take on Rajasthan in Match 30 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 14. Let's take a look at the complete Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule.

Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule

