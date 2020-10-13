Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 29 Hyderabad Vs Chennai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

The Match 29 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Hyderabad taking on Chennai on Tuesday, October 13 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Hyderabad vs Chennai live action will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back of defeats in their last games. While Hyderabad faced defeat at the hands of Rajasthan by 5 wickets, Chennai lost to Bangalore by 37 runs.

The Orange Army is placed at the fifth place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with three wins and four losses. On the other hand, the Men in Yellow are at the penultimate spot on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins and five defeats. Both teams will look to secure a win in the Hyderabad vs Chennai live match and get two crucial points for themselves. Ahead of Tuesday's fixture, here is a look at the Hyderabad vs Chennai weather forecast, Hyderabad vs Chennai pitch report and details for the Hyderabad vs Chennai live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Chennai weather forecast

The weather during the Hyderabad vs Chennai live match will be hot just like it has been during the whole tournament. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Hyderabad vs Chennai weather forecast is expected to be around 33°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease considerably during the finishing stages (30°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, as per the Hyderabad vs Chennai weather forecast, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 34 and 41%, which is relatively lower than the past few weeks. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Hyderabad vs Chennai live at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Chennai pitch report

According to the Hyderabad vs Chennai pitch report, the Dubai wicket has massively favoured the team batting first in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the twelve matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on eight occasions while two games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue have won only two matches. Batsmen should play a few balls and settle at the crease before deciding to shift gears.

The average first-innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 179. Change of pace will be key for pacers in this surface whereas spinners should look to bowl slow. As per the Hyderabad vs Chennai pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total as the surface as teams chasing have found it tough to get going.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Chennai live and live streaming in India

For the Hyderabad vs Chennai live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, October 13. For Hyderabad vs Chennai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Hyderabad vs Chennai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

