Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad Vs Bangalore H2H, Players To Watch Out For And Team Updates

Hyderabad will lock horns with Bangalore in the Match 3 of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) on Monday, September 21. The Hyderabad vs Bangalore match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The action for the mouth-watering Hyderabad vs Bangalore clash is set to commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

Hyderabad have been one of the most consistent Dream11 IPL 2020 franchises in recent years. The Orange Army has made it to the playoffs in each edition since 2016 and would like to continue the streak in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as well. On the other hand, the Bangalore-based franchise, which have been an absolute fan-favourite has failed to get going in the competition since making it to the final in 2016. With a new head coach in the form of Simon Katich at the helm, Bangalore will look to right their wrongs from the past few seasons and put an improved performance.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Bangalore head to head

Hyderabad and Bangalore have faced each against 15 times in the Dream11 IPL 2020. According to the Hyderabad vs Bangalore head to head record, it is the Men in Orange who edge Bangalore, 8-6. As far as the Hyderabad vs Bangalore head to head record in the last five games is concerned, both sides have won two each while one match was abandoned due to rains during the IPL 2017 in Bengaluru. This makes the match all the more fascinating.

Hyderabad vs Bangalore squad for Dream11 IPL 2020

Hyderabad squad for Dream11 IPL 2020

Hyderabad had a balanced squad going into the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction. However, they further bolstered their squad by bringing in two overseas all-rounders in the form of Fabian Allen and Mitchell Marsh. The Hyderabad-based franchise also strengthened their middle order by buying some local youngsters like Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav and Bavanaka Sandeep.

David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Bangalore squad for Dream11 IPL 2020

Bangalore have always been a franchise who have been over-reliant on their batting. However, it is their mediocre bowling that has cost them several games in the tournament. The franchise reinforced their bowling attack at the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction by buying bowlers like Dale Steyn, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana and Kane Richardson. They also bagged the service of Australians Aaron Finch and Josh Philippe.

Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (Wicket-keeper), Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Moeen Ali, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Josh Philippe, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Bangalore players to watch out for

The Hyderabad vs Bangalore squad for Dream11 IPL 2020 has some of the most prominent T20 players. For Hyderabad, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will be key players. The two explosive batsmen also have some game time under their belt as they were a part of the recently concluded England vs Australia T20 and ODI series. Their performances will be key in determining the result of the match. It is likely that both of them are available for the clash. Rashid Khan is another crucial player who will be lethal on the Dubai pitch, which is conducive to the spinners.

For Bangalore, a lot depends on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who have been their batting's mainstays for over a decade now. Along with the two RCB veterans, Aaron Finch, who recently captained Australia against England, will be a player to watch out from the Bangalore squad. Among bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal will be the key for Virat Kohli on a turning Dubai pitch. Adam Zampa could also partner Chahal should RCB go unconventionally for two spinners, which could make Kohli tempted to play Moeen Ali in the playing 11.

