Steve Smith Names Most Annoying Australian Teammate And It Is NOT David Warner: Watch

Rajasthan teammates Steve Smith and Jos Buttler seem to share a great camaraderie with each other. Even though the two veterans are Ashes rivals, both cricketing personalities have been teammates at the Rajasthan franchise since the 2019 edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL). Quite recently, both Steve Smith and Jos Buttler interacted with each other in a fun conversation, as shared by the franchise on their social media accounts.

Rajasthan at No. 6 on Dream11 IPL points table

After Match 28 of #Dream11IPL, @RCBTweets are now 3rd on the Points Table. pic.twitter.com/7i8hcUGUp6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020

Also Read | Nathan Lyon Equates Upcoming Home Series Against India With The Iconic Ashes Series

Dream11 IPL 2020’s Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith mocks his Australian teammate

On Tuesday, October 13, Rajasthan franchise shared a six-minute video interaction of Steve Smith and Jos Buttler. In the video, the dynamic English batsman asked his Rajasthan skipper to reveal the name of his “most annoying Australian teammate”. Surprisingly, Steve Smith named veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon as his most annoying teammate in place of the notorious David Warner instead.

Speaking further about Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith hilariously described the off-spinner as a “pest”. The charismatic Australian batsman revealed that Lyon is always doing something to annoy others, be it touching his teammates or simply touching their cricketing gears. Steve Smith further said that the spinner will not be able to annoy in such manner during “these times” when social distancing is a must for everyone to follow.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Bio-bubble Fatigue Likely To Make David Warner Skip BBL 2020-21?

Steve Smith mocks Nathan Lyon’s touching habit, watch video

Also Read | Jos Buttler Pokes Fun At Steve Smith's Looks, Gives Comical Reason For The Same: Watch

Steve Smith and Jos Buttler in Rajasthan’s Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign

Both Steve Smith and Jos Buttler have batted up the order for Rajasthan in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. While skipper Smith has played all seven matches so far in the season for his side, he managed to score only 162 runs at an average of 23.14, which is much below his overall Dream11 IPL average of 35.80. On the other hand, Jos Buttler has also performed below his usual standards as he aggregated 146 runs in six innings at the rate of 24.33 (in comparison to 34.04).

Also Read | Shane Warne Suggests Changes In T20 Cricket, Rajasthan Mentee Jos Buttler Disagrees

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan team Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.