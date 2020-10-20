Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 38 Delhi Vs Punjab Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

Delhi are all set to take on Punjab in Match 38 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday, October 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Delhi vs Punjab live action will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). The Delhi vs Punjab live fixture will be an exciting clash as both sides are in great form. While table-toppers Delhi have won their last two games, Punjab have also got back to winning ways and are coming on the back of two thrilling wins.

The confidence is high in both the camps which is why this fixture is expected to be an exhilarating contest. Ahead of Tuesday's fixture, here is a look at the Delhi vs Punjab weather forecast, Delhi vs Punjab pitch report and details for the Delhi vs Punjab live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Delhi vs Punjab weather forecast

The weather during the Delhi-Rajasthan match will be relatively cooler as compared to the last few weeks. According to Accuweather, the temperature for in Dubai is expected to be around 31°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease considerably during the finishing stages (28°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 40-48%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Delhi vs Rajasthan match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi vs Punjab pitch report

The Dubai wicket has massively favoured the team batting first in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the sixteen matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on ten occasions while three games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue have won only three matches. Batsmen should play a few balls and settle at the crease before deciding to shift gears.

The average first-innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 176. The team bowling first should look to use the new ball effectively as there is swing initially. As the game progresses, spinners will come into action. According to our pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total on the surface as teams chasing have found it tough to get going at this venue.

However, it is likely that Punjab would not mind chasing after nearly overhauling Mumbai's 170+ target in their previous game, that historically ended up in 2 Super Over bouts, which saw KL Rahul's men eventually win the contest and stay alive in the tournament.

Delhi vs Punjab live scores and live streaming in India

For the Delhi vs Punjab live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, October 20. For Delhi vs Punjab live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Delhi vs Punjab live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SOURCE: PUNJAB IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM

