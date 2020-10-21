Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table: Punjab Jump To 5th Post Delhi Win, Kolkata Aim For 3rd Spot

The franchises are striving to book a berth in the top four as the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League inches closer towards its business end. The constant movement of the teams on the Dream11 IPL points table has aficionados invested thoroughly in the matches. The upcoming clash between Kolkata and Bangalore also holds a chance to help the teams raise their positions in the standings.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Punjab result

Punjab and Delhi featured in a fascinating contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The clash was of utmost importance for Punjab to stay relevant in the competition as they battled it out against an in-form Delhi team. KL Rahul and co. displayed brilliant commitment on the field to restrict their counterparts to 164 runs, despite a splendid century from Shikhar Dhawan.

The Punjab-based franchise earned a comprehensive win as they comfortably chased down the total against a fierce bowling attack. Nicholas Pooran found an ally in Glenn Maxwell, who helped him steer their side to a triumphant victory. A victory over Delhi will give much-needed confidence to the Punjab unit. The contingent with three successive wins looks to stage a turnaround in their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign.

Dream11 IPL points table

Despite their loss to Punjab, Delhi remain at the top in the standings. The team faced only their third loss in the tournament so far and are still the table toppers with 14 points to their name. Punjab move to the fifth position and are at a touching distance with Kolkata, who are placed at the fourth place. The mid-table clash between Kolkata and Bangalore promises to change the dynamics of the Dream11 IPL points table.

A look at the Points Table after Match 38 of #Dream11IPL

Kolkata vs Bangalore prediction

The clash is vital for both the teams as they look to enhance their chances of surviving in the top four. Bangalore, with 12 points are positioned third on the table, whereas Kolkata is fourth with 10 points in their tally. A victory in the much-awaited game could place Kolkata at the third place as well, depending on the margin of their victory. Both teams are coming into the match with a win, and considering the overall form in Dream11 IPL 2020, Bangalore have a better chance to trump Kolkata in the contest.

Kolkata vs Bangalore live

The two popular teams are slated to feature in the 39th league match of Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday. The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Kolkata vs Bangalore live is scheduled to commence from 7:30 pm IST.

