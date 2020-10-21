Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Run Getters: Dhawan Jumps To No.2, 'only' 75 Runs Behind KL Rahul

With a top-notch contest between bat and ball, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has hosted some of the most memorable cricket matches in the history of the league. Several remarkable individual performances have further validated the calibre of the players taking part in the cash-rich league. There have been some spectacular batting knocks that will remain etched in the memory of cricket enthusiasts. The sheer consistency of certain batsmen have put them in the forefront of the top run-getters of Dream11 IPL 2020.

Dhawan back to back centuries: Batsman jumps to 2nd place in top run-getters of Dream11 IPL 2020

Punjab captain KL Rahul has held on to his position at the top of the list for a while now, courtesy of his scintillating form with the bat. The right-handed batsman has established himself as the anchor of the franchise's batting unit. With 540 runs to his name in 10 fixtures, including five half-centuries and a stellar hundred, the cricketer has had a sensational season so far. However, Rahul scored just 15 runs in Punjab's win over Delhi on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Invests Further ₹13.2 Crore In Sachin Tendulkar-promoted Universal Sportsbiz?

This gave Delhi's flamboyant opening batsman, Shikhar Dhawan an opportunity to climb up and now, he is next in line after KL Rahul with 465 runs in 10 encounters. The southpaw became the first player in the league's history to slam back-to-back centuries. The batsmen continued on his blistering form against Punjab as he remained unbeaten on 106 on Tuesday. The 34-year-old took the Chennai bowlers to the cleaners a few days ago to score his maiden ton in Dream11 IPL. Shikhar Dhawan has now emerged as a serious contender to dethrone KL Rahul from the top.

Back to back 100s for @SDhawan25 👏👏



He is the first player to have consecutive centuries in IPL.



Take a bow, Gabbar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/yNlWGTni0Y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 20, 2020

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Smashes Pak Bowlers In Special ICC Tribute On 42nd Birthday; Watch Video

KL Rahul's opening partner, Mayank Agarwal, has also had a successful season with 398 runs in 10 matches. The Rajasthan bowling attack faced the wrath of the batsman's splendid form as he raced to his maiden century against the side earlier in the season. However, Agarwal came down to No.3 after he was unfortunately run out for 5 in the Delhi match on Tuesday. Chennai's Faf du Plessis is stationed at the fourth spot with 375 runs in 10 matches after he too failed in his last match against Rajasthan.]

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw Comparisons With Sachin Tendulkar Rubbished On Twitter After Another Failure

Bangalore captain, Virat Kohli, who will be seen in action on Wednesday as his side takes on Kolkata at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, has a chance to jump up the ranks. With 347 runs in 9 matches, the star batsman is at a touching distance from Faf du Plessis. The 31-year-old struggled to get going in the initial stages of the competition but has peaked at the right time. With an average of 57.83, Kohli has been instrumental in Bangalore's success this season.

ALSO READ | Big Bash League Increases Overseas Players Limit To 3 In Playing 11s For More TV Ratings

Source: IPL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.