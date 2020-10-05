Virender Sehwag Trolls Manish Pandey After Failing To Make Big Score Vs Mumbai: Watch

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Mumbai defeated Hyderabad by 34 runs on Sunday, October 4 in the 17th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. In pursuit of Mumbai’s 208-run total, David Warner and co. faltered in their run-chase as they managed to compile only 174-7 on a batting friendly Sharjah surface. As has been the case throughout the season so far, ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the recently-concluded game, as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak.
That's that! @mipaltan win by 34 runs and register another win in #Dream11IPL 2020.#MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/CIZEjDmvXa— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020
On Monday, October 5, i.e. one day after Hyderabad’s defeat, Virender Sehwag comically trolled their No. 3 batsman Manish Pandey. During the run-chase, the cricketer arrived to the crease after opener Jonny Bairstow departed for 25. Skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey then formed a 60-run second-wicket stand before the latter lost his wicket for a 19-ball 30.
Speaking about Manish Pandey’s failure to see his side through in their run-chase against Mumbai, Virender Sehwag said he looked in good touch while batting at the crease. However, he jokingly criticised Pandey’s failure of capitalising his good start into a big match-winning score. Virender Sehwag said “Ab lag raha hai Chinese goods ko bhi bura lag jaayga jaise Pandeyji khel rahe hai.” (Translation: “Now even Chinese goods would be ashamed to be compared to Manish Pandey’s batting, considering the way he’s playing.”)
With his recent knock against Mumbai, Manish Pandey has now scored 147 runs in five innings in the ongoing season. He is currently placed at No. 12 in the Dream11 IPL 2020 highest run scorers list, which is headed by Punjab skipper KL Rahul with 302 runs. Hyderabad captain David Warner with 175 runs is placed at No. 5 and is the leading run scorer of his franchise.
David Warner and co. will be facing the KL Rahul-led Punjab side on Thursday, October 8 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.
🚨 ATTENTION #OrangeArmy 🚨— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 6, 2020
Our #IPL2020 fixtures have arrived!#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/2glzSwTosn
