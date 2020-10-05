Virender Sehwag Trolls Manish Pandey After Failing To Make Big Score Vs Mumbai: Watch

Mumbai defeated Hyderabad by 34 runs on Sunday, October 4 in the 17th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. In pursuit of Mumbai’s 208-run total, David Warner and co. faltered in their run-chase as they managed to compile only 174-7 on a batting friendly Sharjah surface. As has been the case throughout the season so far, ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the recently-concluded game, as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak.

Mumbai defeats Hyderabad in a one-sided Dream11 IPL 2020 game

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Tops Suresh Raina To Become Most-capped IPL Player In History

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag mocks Manish Pandey for failing to convert a good start

On Monday, October 5, i.e. one day after Hyderabad’s defeat, Virender Sehwag comically trolled their No. 3 batsman Manish Pandey. During the run-chase, the cricketer arrived to the crease after opener Jonny Bairstow departed for 25. Skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey then formed a 60-run second-wicket stand before the latter lost his wicket for a 19-ball 30.

Speaking about Manish Pandey’s failure to see his side through in their run-chase against Mumbai, Virender Sehwag said he looked in good touch while batting at the crease. However, he jokingly criticised Pandey’s failure of capitalising his good start into a big match-winning score. Virender Sehwag said “Ab lag raha hai Chinese goods ko bhi bura lag jaayga jaise Pandeyji khel rahe hai.” (Translation: “Now even Chinese goods would be ashamed to be compared to Manish Pandey’s batting, considering the way he’s playing.”)

Also Read | Suresh Raina Congratulates Rohit Sharma On Completing 5,000 Runs In Dream11 IPL

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag on Manish Pandey’s innings against Mumbai, watch video

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Has Witty Suggestions For MS Dhoni, David Warner Ahead Of The Game: Watch

Dream11 IPL 2020 highest run scorers

With his recent knock against Mumbai, Manish Pandey has now scored 147 runs in five innings in the ongoing season. He is currently placed at No. 12 in the Dream11 IPL 2020 highest run scorers list, which is headed by Punjab skipper KL Rahul with 302 runs. Hyderabad captain David Warner with 175 runs is placed at No. 5 and is the leading run scorer of his franchise.

A look into Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule

David Warner and co. will be facing the KL Rahul-led Punjab side on Thursday, October 8 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Refers To Rahul Tewatia With Popular Hindi Film Character; Watch Video

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram and IPLT20.COM

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.