Kane Williamson Wins Twiterrati Over For Playing Courageous Knock Against Kolkata

Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson is known for the grace and elegance with which he carries himself on the field. The New Zealand captain is also a team man who has always put the team's needs above his own. The stylish right-hander has taken fulfilled any role that the Hyderabad management has asked him to. From leading the franchise in David Warner's absence to opening the batting to playing as a fifth bowler, Kane Williamson has done it all.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Twitterati laud Kane Williamson for commitment to the game

On Sunday, Kane Williamson once again proved why is known as a team man. During the Kolkata innings, Kane Williamson had left the field, after having injured his hamstring. It seemed likely that the New Zealander wouldn't return to bat, however, the Hyderabad think tank sprung a surprise by sending Kane Williamson to open alongside Jonny Bairstow while demoting David Warner to No. 4.

Kane Williamson was sent out to open as he was struggling run and there was no way he could take 2s and 3s. Hyderabad decided to open with Williamson as the field restrictions in the first six overs would allow him to play some strokes which will help the team's cause. The move paid off as the Men in Orange got off to a blistering start and raced to 58/0 at the end of the powerplay.

Kane Williamson was the aggressor in the partnership as he scored a quickfire 23 off 19 balls with four fours and one six to get his side to a blistering start. His short cameo was brought to an end on the first ball of the seventh over when Williamson cut a Lockie Ferguson delivery which went directly into the hands of Nitish Rana who was stationed at third man. The fact that Kane Williamson came out to bat despite an injury got the Twitterati buzzing. Several reactions poured in as fans took to Twitter and heaped praise on the Kiwi batsman for his commitment and dedication for the game.

Williamson has shown more intent on one leg than gill has done all bloody tournament.

His slow innings will lose us this game, AGAIN! — Suhail Patel (@suhailpat) October 18, 2020

Bringing in the injured Williamson for Warner in the powerplay was a masterstroke. He may as well search for boundaries and save Warner for the middle overs for singles and doubles. pic.twitter.com/gQpPGJfAh7 — Jamie Scott (@utd_Visionary) October 18, 2020

A 100% fit Kane Williamson would’ve played longer but he did his job! 👍🏼 — R R (@RacchaRidhvik) October 18, 2020

Kane williamson the opener, anchor, middle order bat, finisher and bowler. Came to bat despite being injured. Show me a better contributer to the team. pic.twitter.com/P8QPT57zfl — Haz (@Yours_haz) October 18, 2020

Kane Williamson can bat in :-



- Every format

- Every pitch

- Every batting position



Besides these he is great as captain too



Still so called kIrkIt eXpErTs call him Smileson, Smile merchant, Fraudson — Nitin Logged Out (@LoyalMIfan) October 13, 2020

Ian Bishop - Kane Williamson Is an hero, he came to bat as an opener with an injury and the way he played. #IPL2020 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2020

Earlier in the day, after winning the toss, David Warner invited Eoin Morgan's Kolkata to bat first in Abu Dhabi. Kolkata posted a total of 163/5 on the board riding on the back of a 37-ball 36 by Shubman Gill and a 23-ball 34 by skipper Eoin Morgan. Dinesh Karthik also chipped in with a quickfire cameo of 29 off 14 balls to guide his side to a competitive total.

In response, Hyderabad sent Kane Williamson at the top of the order to open alongside Jonny Bairstow. The Men in Orange got off to a great start and held the upper hand at the end of the powerplay. However, just after the powerplay, Williamson was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson. After dismissing Kane Williamson, the Men in Purple were relentless in their attack as they kept bagging wickets at regular intervals and stopped Hyderabad from mounting a challenge.

In the end, 18 runs were required off the last over and David Warner could only manage 17 as the game went into a Super Over. Kolkata eventually went on to win the game after restricting Hyderabad to just two runs in the Kolkata vs Hyderabad Super Over. Lockie Ferguson bowled a brilliant over, claiming the wickets of David Warner and Abdul Samad in the Kolkata vs Hyderabad Super Over and giving away just two runs. Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik ensured that Kolkata got over the line with two balls to spare.

