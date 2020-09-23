Rohit Sharma Needs Only 6 Runs To Break THIS All-time Dream11 IPL Record Against Kolkata

Defending champions Mumbai will take on Kolkata in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, September 23 for the fifth match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost their tournament opener last weekend to MS Dhoni’s Chennai by five wickets at the same venue. Interestingly, the upcoming Kolkata vs Mumbai live Dream11 IPL 2020 season poses a unique opportunity for Rohit Sharma to achieve an all-time record against the Kolkata side.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma likely to overtake David Warner as leading run-scorer vs Kolkata

Rohit Sharma made his IPL debut in the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2008. Since then, he has played 25 matches against the Kolkata franchise. In his 25 innings, Rohit Sharma amassed 824 runs at an average of 45.77 with one century and five half-centuries. Interestingly, if the right-handed batsman managed to add another six runs to his tally in the upcoming Kolkata vs Mumbai live match in Abu Dhabi, he will overtake Hyderabad captain David Warner as the leading run-scorer against them across all IPL matches.

David Warner is currently placed at 829 runs against Kolkata. He scored his runs at a clip of 43.63 with two centuries and four fifties. Incidentally, David Warner will also get a chance to extend his tally against the two-time IPL-winners when his Hyderabad side takes on the Dinesh Karthik-led unit later this week on Saturday, September 26.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Mumbai live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata vs Mumbai live streaming in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, September 23. For the Kolkata vs Mumbai live scores from the Dream11 IPL 2020, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Kolkata vs Mumbai live streaming will also be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Kolkata vs Mumbai live IPL game could be watched on beIN Sports on TV and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

A look at Rohit Sharma Dream11 IPL records

The Rohit Sharma Dream11 IPL records comprises of some staggering numbers. Across 189 matches he has played so far, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain has aggregated 4,910 runs at an average of 31.47. He has scored a century and 36 fifties in the process. Apart from Rohit Sharma Dream11 IPL records on an individual level, the cricketer has also been a part of an IPL-winning side on five occasions, which is a tournament record for any player.

Image source: IPLT20.COM