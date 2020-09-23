Dream11 IPL 2020, Rajasthan Vs Chennai: Top Stats From The Game Ft. MS Dhoni, Jofra Archer

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan took on last year’s runners-up Chennai in the fourth match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Tuesday, September 22 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match turned out to be a high-scoring affair between the two sides, with Rajasthan pipping the star-studded MS Dhoni-led Chennai by 16 runs. Interestingly, the recently-concluded Rajasthan vs Chennai’s Dream11 IPL 2020 clash witnessed several statistical updates as batsmen from both sides went on a six-hitting spree to exhibit an entertaining evening of cricket.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Chennai result

It's all over here in Sharjah as the @rajasthanroyals start their #Dream11IPL campaign on a winning note.



They beat #CSK by 16 runs.#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/n5msX8djpi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: All records broken or levelled during high-scoring Rajasthan vs Chennai affair

Rajasthan No.3 batsman Sanju Samson registered his 11th IPL half-century with his 32-ball 74 against the likes of Deepak Chahar and Lungi Ngidi. He raced to his fifty off just his 19th delivery, thus becoming the joint-sixth fastest batsmen in tournament’s history to do so. Sanju Samson now shares the record with Chris Lynn, Harbhajan Singh, David Miller, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa. KL Rahul’s 14-ball effort from 2018 remains the fastest-ever fifty recorded in all IPL matches.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Watch Sanju Samson’s attacking 32-ball 74

6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6



Yes you read that right. Sanju Samson hits 9 SIXES in his innings of 74 off 32.



Watch them all here 📽️📽️https://t.co/mA8K5i6Gl8 #Dream11IPL #RRvCSK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

Rajasthan pacer Jofra Archer provided some late fireworks to his side as he clubbed an 8-ball 27*. His entertaining stay at the crease enabled Rajasthan to post 216-7, as he accumulated 30 runs off the final over of the innings bowled by Lungi Ngidi. Interestingly, Jofra Archer 4 sixes meant that Ngidi’s 30-run over became the joint-most expensive final over across all IPL matches.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Watch all maximums including Jofra Archer 4 sixes off Lungi Ngidi

Chennai captain MS Dhoni struck Rajasthan pacer Tom Curran for three sixes off successive deliveries in the final over of the Rajasthan vs Chennai match. Through his late blitz, he extended the total number of sixes hit in the match from 30 to 33 in the matter of just three balls. The six-laden evening at Sharjah meant that the Rajasthan vs Chennai game equalled the record of 2018’s Bangalore vs Chennai’s clash with most number of sixes hit in any IPL match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni takes Tom Curran to cleaners, watch video

WATCH - MS Dhoni's triple sixes in the final over.



No better sight than @msdhoni hitting maximums out of the park. Presenting 3 sublime sixes from the #CSK captainhttps://t.co/5IQYDOVcPE #Dream11IPL #RRvCSK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

Chennai IPL team schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020 season

Image source: IPL Twitter