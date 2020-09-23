Dream11 IPL 2020, Rajasthan Vs Chennai: Top Stats From The Game Ft. MS Dhoni, Jofra Archer

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Steve Smith-led Rajasthan took on last year’s runners-up Chennai in the fourth match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Tuesday, September 22 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match turned out to be a high-scoring affair between the two sides, with Rajasthan pipping the star-studded MS Dhoni-led Chennai by 16 runs. Interestingly, the recently-concluded Rajasthan vs Chennai’s Dream11 IPL 2020 clash witnessed several statistical updates as batsmen from both sides went on a six-hitting spree to exhibit an entertaining evening of cricket.
It's all over here in Sharjah as the @rajasthanroyals start their #Dream11IPL campaign on a winning note.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020
They beat #CSK by 16 runs.#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/n5msX8djpi
Also Read | Rishabh Pant Trolled Heavily With Memes By Netizens After Sanju Samson's Knock Vs Chennai
Rajasthan No.3 batsman Sanju Samson registered his 11th IPL half-century with his 32-ball 74 against the likes of Deepak Chahar and Lungi Ngidi. He raced to his fifty off just his 19th delivery, thus becoming the joint-sixth fastest batsmen in tournament’s history to do so. Sanju Samson now shares the record with Chris Lynn, Harbhajan Singh, David Miller, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa. KL Rahul’s 14-ball effort from 2018 remains the fastest-ever fifty recorded in all IPL matches.
6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020
Yes you read that right. Sanju Samson hits 9 SIXES in his innings of 74 off 32.
Watch them all here 📽️📽️https://t.co/mA8K5i6Gl8 #Dream11IPL #RRvCSK
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Takes Subtle Dig At MS Dhoni, Gets Brutally Trolled On Twitter
Rajasthan pacer Jofra Archer provided some late fireworks to his side as he clubbed an 8-ball 27*. His entertaining stay at the crease enabled Rajasthan to post 216-7, as he accumulated 30 runs off the final over of the innings bowled by Lungi Ngidi. Interestingly, Jofra Archer 4 sixes meant that Ngidi’s 30-run over became the joint-most expensive final over across all IPL matches.
Also Read | MS Dhoni's Landmark World Cup 2011 Winning Six Ball FOUND In Mumbai After Long Search
Chennai captain MS Dhoni struck Rajasthan pacer Tom Curran for three sixes off successive deliveries in the final over of the Rajasthan vs Chennai match. Through his late blitz, he extended the total number of sixes hit in the match from 30 to 33 in the matter of just three balls. The six-laden evening at Sharjah meant that the Rajasthan vs Chennai game equalled the record of 2018’s Bangalore vs Chennai’s clash with most number of sixes hit in any IPL match.
WATCH - MS Dhoni's triple sixes in the final over.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020
No better sight than @msdhoni hitting maximums out of the park. Presenting 3 sublime sixes from the #CSK captainhttps://t.co/5IQYDOVcPE #Dream11IPL #RRvCSK
Also Read | Chennai IPL team Schedule For Dream11 IPL 2020 Out, To Take On Mumbai Indians In Tournament Opener
Some super delicious Arab dates for you! 🦁💛 #StartTheWhistles #Dream11IPL #Yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/R5lhaRZoGk— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 6, 2020
https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020
RELATED CONTENT
MS Dhoni lambasted by netizens for lack of commitment to run chase vs Rajasthan
3 mins ago
IPL 2020: Scott Styris reveals why young sensation Shubman Gill is Kolkata's best batsman
30 mins ago
IPL 2020: Mamata Banerjee sends her best wishes to Kolkata team ahead of Mumbai clash
53 mins ago
IPL 2020: Delhi team management reveals pacer Ishant Sharma will miss a 'game or two'
57 mins ago
Mitchell Marsh ruled out of IPL 2020; Hyderabad name Windies all-rounder as replacement
1 hour ago
Rohit Sharma needs only 6 runs to break THIS all-time Dream11 IPL record against Kolkata
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points