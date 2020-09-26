Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 8 Kolkata Vs Hyderabad Pitch Report, Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

The 8th match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Kolkata taking on Hyderabad on Saturday, September 26 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Kolkata vs Hyderabad match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of Saturday's fixture, here is a look at the Kolkata vs Hyderabad weather forecast, Kolkata vs Hyderabad pitch report and details for the Kolkata vs Hyderabad Dream11 IPL live scores and the match's live streaming details.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni set to achieve significant milestone in Dream11 IPL 2020 match vs Delhi

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Hyderabad weather forecast

The weather in Abu Dhabi has been on the sunnier side in the past few days. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Kolkata vs Hyderabad weather forecast is expected to be around 34°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (32°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover around 58% and will just keep on increasing as the game progresses. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and an enthralling contest at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7 Chennai vs Delhi rivalry: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan lead H2H stats

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Hyderabad pitch report

The Abu Dhabi pitch has favoured the batsmen in the two Dream11 IPL 2020 games that have been played here. The last game played here between Kolkata and Mumbai saw the latter score a mountain of 195 while batting first. Fast bowlers will get swing with the new ball and a change in pace could see the batsmen getting in trouble. However, once the batsman sets his eye in, he could add quick runs.

In the two Dream11 IPL 2020 matches played at the venue so far, the team chasing has lost one and won one. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first as opposed to the trend in the tournament of choosing to bowl first. Both sides have some prominent T20 hitters, which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020, Punjab vs Bangalore: Top stats from the game ft. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Hyderabad Dream11 IPL live scores and live streaming in India

For the Kolkata vs Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 live in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Saturday, September 26. For Kolkata vs Hyderabad Dream11 IPL live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Kolkata vs Hyderabad IPL live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli fined 12 lakh for Bangalore's slow over-rate versus Punjab

SOURCE: HYDERABAD INSTAGRAM