Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Tops Suresh Raina To Become Most-capped IPL Player In History

Hyderabad captain David Warner opted to bat first after winning the toss against Chennai in the 14th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The high-profile ‘Southern Derby’ affair is being played out at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Interestingly, the ongoing Hyderabad vs Chennai match is the 194th IPL game of MS Dhoni’s career, thus making him the most capped player in the history of the tournament.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Playing XI for ongoing Hyderabad vs Chennai game

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai captain MS Dhoni surpasses Suresh Raina as most capped IPL player

MS Dhoni made his debut for Chennai in the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2008. Since then, he has represented the franchise in 164 matches, including the ongoing Hyderabad vs Chennai game. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has played an additional 30 matches for Pune, when he was part of the now-defunct franchise between 2016 and 2017.

Suresh Raina, who decided to skip the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season back in September, has 193 IPL matches to his name. He is followed by Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma (192 matches), Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik (185 matches) and Bangalore’s Virat Kohli (180 matches) as next on the list of the most capped IPL players of all time. While Suresh Raina headed the list for a long time, MS Dhoni is likely to extend his lead further through the remainder of the tournament due to the former’s absence from this year’s event.

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni becomes most capped IPL player through Hyderabad vs Chennai game

MS Dhoni today becomes the most capped player (194) in the history of IPL.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/PwpDFcEA2E — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans react to MS Dhoni’s achievement

So, should we call Dhoni Mr.IPL now? 🤔#CSKvsSRH — dev ✨ (@devspeaks_) October 2, 2020

Congratulations MSD — Sobhan Datta (@SobhanDatta3) October 2, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Chennai live updates

At the time of publishing, the Hyderabad batsmen had reached 60 after nine overs of play. Opening batsman Jonny Bairstow departed early and was followed Manish Pandey (29 runs off 21 balls) after the Indian batsman staged a rescue effort. Captain David Warner (21*) and his deputy Kane Williamson (7*) are currently at the crease with an unfazed 13-run partnership, with 11 overs still left in the innings.

