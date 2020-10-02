Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Tops Suresh Raina To Become Most-capped IPL Player In History

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Hyderabad captain David Warner opted to bat first after winning the toss against Chennai in the 14th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The high-profile ‘Southern Derby’ affair is being played out at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Interestingly, the ongoing Hyderabad vs Chennai match is the 194th IPL game of MS Dhoni’s career, thus making him the most capped player in the history of the tournament.
Three changes for #CSK in the Playing XI for today's game.#SRH remain unchanged.#Dream11IPL #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/esFRDZZ3Qi— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020
MS Dhoni made his debut for Chennai in the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2008. Since then, he has represented the franchise in 164 matches, including the ongoing Hyderabad vs Chennai game. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has played an additional 30 matches for Pune, when he was part of the now-defunct franchise between 2016 and 2017.
Suresh Raina, who decided to skip the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season back in September, has 193 IPL matches to his name. He is followed by Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma (192 matches), Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik (185 matches) and Bangalore’s Virat Kohli (180 matches) as next on the list of the most capped IPL players of all time. While Suresh Raina headed the list for a long time, MS Dhoni is likely to extend his lead further through the remainder of the tournament due to the former’s absence from this year’s event.
MS Dhoni today becomes the most capped player (194) in the history of IPL.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/PwpDFcEA2E— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020
Thalaiva 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/pHFUEKzXN3— Sanjay Kumar (@ShivanBakthan) October 2, 2020
So, should we call Dhoni Mr.IPL now? 🤔#CSKvsSRH— dev ✨ (@devspeaks_) October 2, 2020
THE LEGEND...🔥☺️— cricket_advait🏏 (@advait_anjankar) October 2, 2020
THE CAPTAIN OF CAPTAIN 💪#GOAT in @IPL pic.twitter.com/NDDCmv79IV
Congratulations MSD— Sobhan Datta (@SobhanDatta3) October 2, 2020
At the time of publishing, the Hyderabad batsmen had reached 60 after nine overs of play. Opening batsman Jonny Bairstow departed early and was followed Manish Pandey (29 runs off 21 balls) after the Indian batsman staged a rescue effort. Captain David Warner (21*) and his deputy Kane Williamson (7*) are currently at the crease with an unfazed 13-run partnership, with 11 overs still left in the innings.
