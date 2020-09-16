Rohit Sharma Trolls Jasprit Bumrah For Latest Dream11 Advertisement; Watch Video

Mumbai Indians ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently appeared in a commercial for Indian fantasy sports app Dream11. In a short 19-second video, the fast bowler can be seen playing street cricket with youngsters, where his over hilariously gets cut-short to a mini-over due to his express pace. Apparently, his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma took note of the commercial and took to Twitter to troll his teammate.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma trolls his chief bowling weapon Jasprit Bumrah

On Wednesday, September 16, Rohit Sharma took to the microblogging site to troll his star pacer Jasprit Bumrah over his latest commercial appearance. In his tweet, the four-time IPL-winning captain cheekily mocked Bumrah’s fitness by writing “Half over mein retired hurt?” (Translation: “Retired hurt after a mini-over already?”). The two cricketers share a good camaraderie with each other, which is quite evidenced whenever they play for Mumbai Indians or for Team India together. Both Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and are undergoing training sessions for the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

Rohit Sharma trolls Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah stars in Dream11 commercial, watch video

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah in MI squad for IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma is all set to reprise his role as Mumbai Indians captain in the upcoming season. He will be joined by several of his veteran colleagues like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard among others. Sharma, however, will be without the services of Mumbai Indians’ battle-hardened pacer Lasith Malinga this season. The Sri Lankan fast bowling legend opted out of the tournament and he will be replaced by Australian quick James Pattinson. Here is a look at the entire updated MI squad for IPL 2020 season -

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni.

