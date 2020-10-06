Rohit Sharma Sweats It Out In The Hotel Gym Ahead Of Rajasthan Clash; Watch Video

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai will take on Rajasthan in the 20th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Tuesday, October 6. Ahead of the much-awaited match, the Mumbai franchise shared a video of their skipper Rohit Sharma on their social media accounts. In the video, the four-time IPL winning captain can be seen working out in an intense gym session at the team hotel.

Dream11 IPL 2020: A preview for Mumbai vs Rajasthan game

Will it be three wins a row for #MI today or will #RR stop their two-match losing streak in Abu Dhabi ?



Here’s our preview for Match 20 - by @ameyatilak https://t.co/8ix6aYVdjW #Dream11IPL #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/fSg09dgfKm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 6, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma engages in an intense workout session

In the video, Rohit Sharma emphasised about the importance of working out in order to keep the “intensity going” especially when the team is about to play back-to-back matches. He said that he has been following his workout program as handed out to the team by trainer Paul Chapman. When asked about the experience of playing in the heat of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Rohit Sharma said that being a “Mumbai Boy”, he has grown to playing under the sun.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma’s workout routine ahead of game, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma total T20 runs

The Rohit Sharma total T20 runs tally composes of some staggering numbers for the batsman in the shortest format of the game. In 333 T20 matches, the stylish opening batsman scored 8,818 runs at an average of 32.30. Moreover, he is currently the second leading run-aggregator in T20 internationals with 2,773 runs. Apart from Rohit Sharma total T20 runs, 5,074 runs came while playing in the Dream11 IPL since the inaugural edition (2008) of the tournament.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Rajasthan live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Rajasthan live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Tuesday, October 6. For Mumbai vs Rajasthan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Rajasthan live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Mumbai vs Rajasthan live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Rajasthan live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni.

