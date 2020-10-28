Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai Vs Bangalore Live Stream, Pitch Report, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

Match 48 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Mumbai locking horns with Bangalore on Wednesday, October 28 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai vs Bangalore live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back of defeats in their last games. While Mumbai faced defeat at the hands of Rajasthan by eight wickets, Chennai also thrashed Bangalore by eight wickets.

The upcoming fixture is a crucial match for both sides as a win here will book the team's berth in the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Ahead of Wednesday's fixture, here is a look at the Mumbai vs Bangalore weather forecast, Mumbai vs Bangalore pitch report and details for the Mumbai vs Bangalore live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Mumbai vs Bangalore weather forecast

The weather during the Kolkata-Delhi match will be pleasant as compared to the last few weeks. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be around 29°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (28°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 52-62%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Mumbai vs Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Mumbai vs Bangalore pitch report

The last couple of games at this venue have seen teams scoring in excess of 190 on three occasions which means the surface is favourable for batting. There will be swing initially with the new ball which the pacers should look to exploit. There is ample spin in the wicket too. Batsmen should see off the new ball and get settled at the crease before shifting gears.

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has gone on to get better as the game has progressed which is why the team winning the toss could look to field first and restrict the opposition to a low total. The average first innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 162. The teams batting first have won six games while the sides chasing have triumphed on nine occasions. One game has ended in a tie.

Mumbai vs Bangalore live scores and live streaming in India

For the Mumbai vs Bangalore live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, October 28. For Mumbai vs Bangalore live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Mumbai vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

