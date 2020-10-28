Dream11 IPL Points Table Update: Hyderabad Move Above Rajasthan To 6th, Delhi Slip To 3rd

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has hosted some blockbuster cricket matches that have fascinated the viewers. With the battles among teams intensifying as the competition inches closer to its final leg, it remains to be seen which teams make it to the playoffs. Hyderabad keep their hopes of penetrating into the top four alive after their clinical victory over Delhi on Tuesday.

Hyderabad vs Delhi result

It was imperative for the Hyderabad side to go all guns blazing in their encounter against Delhi at the Dubai International Stadium, considering their position on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. Put in to bat first by Shreyas Iyer, Hyderabad had the task to post an imposing total upfront. Their batting order fired with a valuable contribution from their top order.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL Top Run Getters: David Warner Goes 21 Runs Ahead Of Virat Kohli For 3rd Spot

In the absence of Jonny Bairstow, birthday boy David Warner found an ally in Wriddhiman Saha and the duo batter fabulously to orchestrate a stellar partnership of 107 runs. Wriddhiman Saha proved a point as he slammed 87 off just 45 balls. David Warner complimented his opening partner well to score 66 off 34 balls. Manish Pandey also chipped in with a handy 44 to help his side post a mammoth total of 219.

The target proved to be out of reach for the Delhi batsmen, as Hyderabad bowlers displayed a remarkable bowling performance. While Sandeep Sharma drew first blood by dismissing the in-form Shikhar Dhawan in the very first over, it was Rashid Khan who silenced Delhi's middle-order with his leg-spin. The Afghanistan spinner bowled the most economical spell of the season, as he conceded just 7 runs in his 4 overs. Rashid Khan also scalped three key wickets as the Hyderabad bowlers bundled out Delhi for 131 runs to claim a dominant 88-run win.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Fan Mocks Simon Doull, Dream11 IPL Commentator Shuts Down Troll In Style

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule

The team will square off against Bangalore and Mumbai in their last two matches of the season. It is essential for the franchise to emerge victorious in the two encounters to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs. Here is the complete Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule -

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table

David Warner and co. moved to the sixth position after registering their fifth victory of the season. Delhi will be worried about their form slump as they lost their third match on the trot, suddenly making their elimination a huge possibility. They move to the third position with 14 points but like Hyderabad, might be forced to beat both Mumbai and Bangalore to confirm a playoffs spot. Mumbai remain at the top of the table while Bangalore is placed second.

A look at the Points Table after Match 47 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/pek8iInYpw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 27, 2020

ALSO READ | England's Tour Of South Africa Set To Begin On Same Day As India's Tour Of Australia

Mumbai vs Bangalore live

The top two teams will battle it out on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The clash is of utmost importance as the two participants look to claim the top spot on the points table. The Mumbai vs Bangalore live streaming will commence from 7:30 pm IST on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar app.

The top two teams in #Dream11IPL 2020 points table will face each other in Match 48 in Abu Dhabi.



Preview by @ameyatilak https://t.co/fYij5FytXr #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/IFvtOutD0k — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 28, 2020

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer Trolled By Netizens For Sending Himself Below Marcus Stoinis Vs Hyderabad

Source: IPL Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.