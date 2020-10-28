Dream11 IPL Top Wicket Takers: Rashid Khan Goes To No.3 Above Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer

Hyderabad hammered Delhi by 88 runs at Dubai on Tuesday, October 27 in the 47th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Afghanistan’s seasoned campaigner Rashid Khan starred with the ball as he tightened Hyderabad’s grip on Delhi batsmen with figures of 3-7 from his four-over spell. With his latest performance, Khan extended his Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets tally to 17 wickets and is currently on par with Rajasthan’s Jofra Archer and Mumbai’s Jasprit Bumrah.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rashid Khan derails Delhi’s run-chase

Rashid Khan with the best figures (3/7) in #Dream11IPL 2020 so far.



Take a bow#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/RfLCq7qBdp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 27, 2020

Rashid Khan takes third spot on Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers list

The battle for the honours of Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers list heats up further as Rashid Khan leapfrogged Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah with his match-winning spell. The right-arm spinner has now collected 17 wickets in 12 matches for Hyderabad this season at an impressive economy rate of 5.00. While the two pacers have also accounted for 17 dismissals each, Khan boasts of a superior bowling average of 14.11.

Meanwhile, Delhi pacer Kagiso Rabada continues his stay at the helm with 23 wickets. The speedster went wicketless in his side’s defeat to Hyderabad, thus making it the first instance of the season where he did not take atleast one wicket in a game. IN fact, Rabada's streak of taking atleast one wicket in 25 consecutive Dream11 IPL games, also came to an end. Rabada is followed by Punjab’s speed-gun Mohammad Shami, who is steadily catching up with 20 wickets.

