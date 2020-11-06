Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs Hyderabad Vs Bangalore Live Stream, Pitch, Abu Dhabi Weather

Hyderabad are all set to take on Bangalore in the Eliminator of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). This is a do-or-die clash for both sides as the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. The winner will take on Delhi in Qualifier 2 at the same venue.

Both teams are coming on the back of contrasting forms in this fixture. While Hyderabad have won three consecutive matches, Bangalore have ended up losing their last four games. Ahead of Friday's fixture, here is a look at the Hyderabad vs Bangalore weather forecast, Hyderabad vs Bangalore pitch report and details for the Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming and live score details.

Hyderabad vs Bangalore weather forecast

The weather during Delhi vs Bangalore match will be extremely pleasant and on the cooler side as compared to the last few weeks. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be around 29°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (27°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 47-64%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Hyderabad vs Bangalore match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Hyderabad vs Bangalore pitch report

The last match at this ground saw Delhi chasing down Bangalore's scored of 152 comprehensively. The pitches at this venue have been getting better for batting as the games have progressed. Batsmen should see off the new ball and get settled at the crease before shifting gears. Change of pace will be key for the pacers and there will be some swing on offer with the new ball.

There is ample spin in the wicket too and spinners should look to bowl as slow as possible. Notably, teams chasing have won in five out of the last five matches here. The average first innings score at this venue in the last five games has been 154. The team winning the toss could look to field first, restrict the opposition to a low total and then chase it down.

Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming and live score details

For the Hyderabad vs Bangalore live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday, November 6. For Hyderabad vs Bangalore live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

