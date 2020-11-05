Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Claims Unwanted IPL Record In Playoff Match Against Delhi

The first qualifier of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season got underway at Dubai on Thursday, November 5 between Delhi and defending champions Mumbai. Prior to the ongoing contest, Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first. Opening the batting for Mumbai, captain Rohit Sharma started off their innings on a disastrous note before Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav launched a counter-attacking fightback in the powerplay overs.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma ducks tally across seasons now make for an unwanted record

Delhi spinner Ravichandran Ashwin struck gold in his very first over of the match as he claimed the prized wicket of Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma. The right-handed batsman played down the wrong line and got trapped in front of the stumps for a first-ball duck. With the dismissal, Rohit Sharma registered the 13th duck of his IPL career.

Rohit Sharma made his IPL debut in the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2008. He started out playing for the now-defunct Deccan franchise and later joined Mumbai in 2011. Since then, he has been associated with the Mumbai team and has even led them to title glory as a captain on four occasions (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019).

The ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 is the 199th IPL match of Rohit Sharma’s journey. Across his 194 innings, the five-time IPL winner has been dismissed without bothering the scorers on 13 occasions. His latest duck against Delhi in the all-important playoff fixture now puts him on level terms with Harbhajan Singh and Parthiv Patel (13 each) for the unwanted record.

Ravichandran Ashwin traps national teammate Rohit Sharma, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Delhi live updates

At the time of publishing, Mumbai posted 200-5 in their allotted 20 overs owing to some six-hitting blitz from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav smacked powerful half-centuries while Quinton de Kock scored a blitzkrieg 25-ball 40 at the top of the order. Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 37 runs from just 14 balls filled with five powering sixes.

