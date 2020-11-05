Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs Qualifier 1 Mumbai Vs Delhi Live Stream, Pitch, Dubai Weather

Mumbai will square off with Delhi in the all-important Qualifier 1 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday, November 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The action of the Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams have a great opportunity to book their place in the final by winning this fixture.

However, all won't be lost for the loser of the Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 as the losing team will get another shot at qualifying for the final by competing with the winner of the Eliminator between Hyderabad and Bangalore. Both sides are coming on the back of contrasting results in their last league games. While Mumbai was thrashed at the hands of Hyderabad by 10 wickets, Delhi beat Bangalore by six wickets.

Ahead of Thursday's fixture, here is a look at the Mumbai vs Delhi weather forecast, Mumbai vs Delhi pitch report and details for the Mumbai vs Delhi live scores and the Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming details.

Mumbai vs Delhi weather forecast

The temperature in Dubai has reduced considerably in the last couple of weeks which is why the weather during Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 will be pleasant. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Dubai is expected to be around 30°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages to 28°C at around 11:00 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 48-57%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai vs Delhi pitch report

The Dubai wicket was favourable to the team batting first during the first few weeks of the Dream11 IPL 2020. However, as of late, the teams batting second have benefitted immensely due to the dew factor. In the last five evening games at this venue, the sides chasing have won two and lost three. Despite that, the team winning the toss could look to field first because of the dew. The key for batsmen will be to make the most of the powerplay.

The average first innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 192 in the last five matches. The team bowling first should look to use the new ball effectively as there is swing initially. According to our pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to field first, restrict the opposition to a low total and chase it down.

Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming and live score details

For the Mumbai vs Delhi live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, November 5. For Mumbai vs Delhi live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

