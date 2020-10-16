Shardul Thakur Turns 29: Chennai Star Bowler Flooded With Birthday Wishes On Instagram

Chennai speedster Shardul Thakur celebrated his 29th birthday on Friday, October 16. The right-arm pacer is a vital cog of the Chennai pace department. Shardul Thakur has been with the Men in Yellow since 2018 and has been one of MS Dhoni's go-to bowlers at the death. He is also quite handy with the bat and can knock a few around at the back end of the innings.

As Shardul Thakur celebrates his 29th birthday, the official Instagram handle of Chennai franchise took to the photo and video sharing app to wish the pacer. In the caption, Chennai wished Shardul Thakur and called him one of the sweetest lions to have donned the yellow jersey. The post was well-received by the fans as they showered their love on the Mumbai-based cricketer.

As soon as Chennai wished Thakur, fans started flooding the comments section with their wishes. Several comments poured in as fans wished Thakur and stated that he will be the star for the Chennai team in the Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign. Let's take a look at few of the comments.

Shardul Thakur has been in tremendous form in the Dream11 IPL 2020. After missing out in the first three games, Thakur finally broke into the playing XI in the match against Hyderabad. Since then, the Chennai quick has been extremely impressive with his tight lines and accurate lengths.

Shardul Thakur has 8 wickets to his name in just five matches at a brilliant average of 18.62. He has also been economical this year, giving away runs at a rate of 8.27 per over. Thakur's form at the death will be crucial for Chennai if they are to make it to the playoffs of the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Meanwhile, according to the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi in Match 34 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday, October 17 in Sharjah at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Chennai are desperate for a win as a loss here will detriment their chances of making it to the final four. On the other hand, table-toppers Delhi will look to continue with the winning momentum by beating the Yellow Army.

