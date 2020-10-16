Khaleel Ahmed Slams Critics, Clarifies Reason Behind Celebration On Dwayne Bravo's Wicket

Chennai defeated Hyderabad by 20 runs on Tuesday, October 13 in the 29th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Despite the win, Chennai fans expressed their displeasure over ‘Khaleel Ahmed laughing at Dwayne Bravo’ incident which occurred during the final over of the Chennai innings. Many fans believed that the Hyderabad pacer disrespected the veteran Chennai all-rounder./

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai pip Hyderabad by 20 runs

That is Game, Set and Match!#CSK win by 20 runs to register their third win of #Dream11IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/2lJM4MKEZj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Khaleel Ahmed responds to fans over ‘laughing at Dwayne Bravo’ incident

In the Chennai vs Hyderabad live game, Chennai all-rounder Dwayne Bravo arrived to the crease in the final over of their innings. However, he was cleaned up by Hyderabad pacer Khaleel Ahmed for a first-ball duck as he unsuccessfully attempted to launch pacer’s overpitched delivery over long-on. After disturbing Dwayne Bravo’s furniture, Ahmed was seen with a cheeky smile on his face in his celebrations.

Later, the Hyderabad pacer bore the brunt of fans on social media, with many slamming him for his “disrespectful” celebrations towards the Caribbean all-rounder. However, Khaleel Ahmed clarified over a tweet that he was not laughing at Dwayne Bravo but was doing so for “some other reason”. Moreover, the pacer even described Dwayne Bravo as a “true legend” who is like a “big brother” to him. The tweet, posted on Thursday, October 15, has now been deleted.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Khaleel Ahmed gets Dwayne Bravo for a duck, watch video

Khaleel Ahmed’s run-in with Rajasthan’s Rahul Tewatia

This is not the first time Khaleel Ahmed has gained negative publicity in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. During Hyderabad's game against Rajasthan on October 11, he was engaged in a war of words with Rahul Tewatia. Khaleel Ahmed apparently said something which irked Tewatia and the Rajasthan all-rounder did not refrain himself from giving it back to the Hyderabad pacer. After the game, the 22-year-old was bashed by netizens for his getting into a verbal war with the Rajasthan cricketer.

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule

David Warner and co. will now go up against Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata on Sunday, October 18 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here is a look at the entire Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

