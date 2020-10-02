Dream11 IPL 2020 Watched By Record 269 Million Viewers Across The Globe During 1st Week

The ongoing Indian Premier League (Dream11 IPL 2020) season has produced some thrilling contests with a couple of matches being decided via the Super Over. Initially, there were serious doubts over the resumption of the 2020 edition of the IPL due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, following the cancellation of the T20 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally got a chance to host the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

BCCI's wait to hold the tournament paid rich dividends after recent reports suggest that the viewership ratings of the cash-rich league went through the roof during the first week of the tournament.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table: Mumbai Go Top, Punjab Slump To 6th After 3rd Loss

Dream11 IPL 2020: Dream11 IPL live streaming viewership ratings

According to a report by BARC-Nielsen, the opening week of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 saw a 15% growth in viewing minutes as compared to 2019. Speaking about Dream11 IPL live streaming, the report says that Dream11 IPL 2020 was watched by 269 million viewers, which is 11 million more per match compared to the same period in last year's edition.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: BCCI To Ban Players From Tournament For Bio-bubble Violation

Per the report, the opening match of the tournament between defending champions Mumbai and Chennai on September 19 attracted a viewership of 52 million impressions (29 per cent higher than in 2019) and was watched by 158 million viewers (21 per cent higher than in 2019). As per the report, Dream11 IPL timings have also played a major role in viewership with a total of 60.6 billion viewing minutes across seven matches and 21 channels being recorded.

Opening match of #Dream11IPL sets a new record!



As per BARC, an unprecedented 20crore people tuned in to watch the match. Highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country- no league has ever opened as big as this. @IPL @SGanguly99 @UShanx @DisneyPlusHS — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 22, 2020

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Joins Prestigious 5000-run Club After Knock Against Punjab

According to a report by The Times of India, in line with the viewership, the total advertisement volume for the opening week also went up by 15% compared to the previous IPL with the second, fourth and fifth matches recording the highest jump.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Paired Up With Devdutt Padikkal In Bangalore's New Mentorship Program: Watch

Dream11 IPL 2020 broadcast and Dream11 IPL live streaming

Fans can catch the live telecast of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season in India by tuning into the Star Sports Network. Dream11 IPL live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Dream11 IPL timings

The 2020 edition of the IPL has seen the Dream11 IPL timings shift a bit. Afternoon matches are now being played at 3:30 pm IST. Evening matches are all slated to commence at 7:30 pm IST.

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

Image: Indian Premier League Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.