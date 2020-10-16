Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab Co-owner Pokes Fun At Own Team After Win Against Bangalore

Punjab finally put halt to their losing run by beating Bangalore in a nail-biting Dream11 IPL 2020 contest on Thursday. The KL Rahul-led side have failed to close down matches while chasing in the competition until the match against Virat Kohli's team. The match also went down till the final ball and could have ended up in a Super Over. With 2 runs needed in the last over, Yuzvendra Chahal almost pulled off a miracle as Punjab skipper KL Rahul was finding it difficult to get runs off the leg spinner. Chris Gayle was run out in a pressure situation, but his West Indies counterpart Nicholas Pooran got the team past the finish line with a six off the last ball of the match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Preity Zinta hilarious tweet after Punjab victory

Following the win, Punjab players as well as co-owner Preity Zinta had a huge sigh of relief as they brought an end to their five-match losing streak. Following the victory, Preity Zinta took to Twitter and expressed her happiness over her team's win after a long time. The Bollywood actor also hilariously trolled her own team by writing that their matches are not for the faint-hearted. Apart from trolling her own side, Zinta also praised the Bangalore bowlers for their effort. Here is what Preity Zinta tweeted -

Finally a much needed win for US🥳 Wish our team wouldn’t give heart attacks to people in the name of cricket. Statutory Warning @lionsdenkxip games are not for the faint hearted. I really admired the fight back from the RCB Bowlers in the end. #Ipl20 #Dream11 #RCBvKXIP #Ting ❤️ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 15, 2020

Here's a recap of the Bangalore vs Punjab result

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Bangalore got off to a cracking start as Virat Kohli (48) came in to bat in the 5th over and put together Bangalore's innings but the strategy of keeping the left and right-hand combination backfired. Sending Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube ahead of AB de Villiers to counter Punjab leg-spinners did not work either. Murugan Ashwin had different plans as he kept the Bangalore batsmen in check and finished the match with impressive figures of 2/23.

Mohammed Shami (2/45) picked up both Kohli and De Villiers in the 18th over to give his side an upper hand in the match. Big-hitting from Chris Morris (25*) in the last 2 overs saw his sides innings finish at 171/6 in their 20 overs. Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (45) launched an all-out attack on Bangalore bowlers while chasing. Chris Gayle came out to bat for the first time in the season after Agarwal was sent packing.

The Punjab side stayed ahead most of the time during the chase but some good bowling from Kohli's team saw Bangalore claw their way back into the match. With just two runs needed off the final six balls, with nine wickets in hand, not many expected Kohli's side to win. However, Pooran's last-ball six ensured that Punjab clinched their second win this year, with their first one also coming against Bangalore, and somehow remain alive in the competition to make it to the playoffs.

