Punjab Vs Bangalore: KL Rahul Breaks Tendulkar's Record, Fastest Indian To 2000 IPL Runs

Dream11 IPL 2020 action on Thursday pitted Punjab against Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. Punjab captain KL Rahul reached yet another milestone in this edition of the mega-league. In the process, the Karnataka star broke Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's record in the league, etching his name in the tournament's record books.

KL Rahul IPL record: KL Rahul breaks Sanchin Tendulkar's record, becomes fastest to 2k IPL runs

KL Rahul entered the Punjab vs Bangalore needing just two runs to reach the milestone of 2,000 Dream11 IPL runs. The Punjab captain clipped the final ball of Umesh Yadav's first over the to the boundary to get to the milestone in style. The KL Rahul record makes him the fastest Indian to reach the 2k target, achieving the landmark in just 60 innings - three less than Sachin Tendulkar's 63. The Mumbai legend long held the record and last played in the IPL in 2013. Overall, the KL Rahul IPL record ranks third in terms of being the fastest to reach the 2000-run mark, with teammate Chris Gayle leading the chart, having reached the milestone in just 48 innings.

KL Rahul IPL record: Karnataka star scores Dream11 IPL 2020's 1st century

Former Punjab star Shaun Marsh is second, having reached the landmark in 52 innings. Other notable Indians in the list include left-handers Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina, who achieved the feat in 68 and 69 innings respectively. During the Punjab vs Bangalore contest, KL Rahul went onto score the first century of the Dream11 IPL 2020, reaching the milestone in just 62 deliveries, with little but of help from Virat Kohli, who dropped him twice. The Punjab captain's heroics helped his team post a daunting total of 206 in their 20 overs. KL Rahul ended the Punjab vs Bangalore clash unbeaten on 132, the highest score by an Indian in the tournament.

KL Rahul IPL record: Punjab captain's IPL career so far

KL Rahul's Dream11 IPL career got off to the worst possible start, scoring only 20 runs in five innings for Banglore in the 2013 edition. The Karnataka star moved to Hyderabad in the 2014 season, and in two seasons with the franchise, scored 308 runs in 20 innings, earning a move back to Bangalore. KL Rahul burst onto the scene in 2016, scoring 397 runs, helping Virat Kohli and co reach the IPL final.

After missing the 2017 IPL due to injury, Punjab broke the bank to sign him in the 2018 player auction paying a staggering ₹11 crore. The Karnataka star repaid their faith, scoring 659 runs in his first season, following it up with 593 in the second season. Ahead of Dream11 IPL 2020, the 28-year-old was appointed captain after the trade of Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi.

