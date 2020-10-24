Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Dubai Weather Forecast

The Match 43 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Punjab taking on Hyderabad on Saturday, October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Punjab vs Hyderabad live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back of comprehensive wins in their last games. While Punjab beat Delhi by five wickets, Hyderabad thumped Rajasthan by eight wickets.

The upcoming fixture is a crucial match for both sides as a loss here will pretty much end the losing team's chances of making it to the playoffs. Ahead of Saturday's fixture, here is a look at the Punjab vs Hyderabad weather forecast, Punjab vs Hyderabad pitch report and details for the Punjab vs Hyderabad live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Punjab vs Hyderabad weather forecast

The weather during the Punjab-Hyderabad match will be relatively cooler as compared to the last few weeks. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Dubai is expected to be around 31°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages 28°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 40-41%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Punjab vs Hyderabad match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Punjab vs Hyderabad pitch report

The Dubai wicket has massively favoured the team batting first in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the eighteen matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on ten occasions while three games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue have won five matches. Batsmen should play a few balls and settle at the crease before deciding to shift gears.

The average first-innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 175. The team bowling first should look to use the new ball effectively as there is swing initially. As the game progresses, spinners will come into action. The last two games saw the pitch getting better for batting as the game progressed. According to our pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to field first, assess the conditions, restrict the opposition to a low total and then chase it down.

Punjab vs Hyderabad live scores and live streaming in India

For the Punjab vs Hyderabad live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Saturday, October 24. For Punjab vs Hyderabad live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Punjab vs Hyderabad live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

