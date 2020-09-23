MS Dhoni's Landmark World Cup 2011 Winning Six Ball FOUND In Mumbai After Long Search

MS Dhoni's iconic World Cup-winning six in the 2011 Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka is etched in the memories of cricket fans. There is more good news for fans as the very ball that the former Indian captain muscled over long-on has finally been located with the help of batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. The Mumbai Cricket Association had plans to identify the seat where the ball landed to name it after MS Dhoni as a tribute to his contribution to Indian cricket.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar came to the rescue of the association, as apparently the batsman's friend knew about the person, who was seated where the six landed. The same person has the ball from the World Cup final in his possession. The seat in contention over here is the 210 number seat in the L Block of the MCA Pavillion. The Association plans to engrave a special text for MS Dhoni on the very seat.

The Ranchi-based cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. This triggered the whole search operation as the association wanted to give a tribute to the World Cup-winning Captain. It is believed that Sunil Gavaskar will help the cricketing body to get in touch with the person who was seated on that particular seat.

Chennai team for Dream11 IPL

The wicketkeeper-batsman will lead the Chennai side in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Chennai is one of the most successful units in the cash-rich league with three championships to their name.

MS Dhoni (Captain), N Jagadeesan, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Piyush Chawla, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner.

Chennai team schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020

The Chennai side featured in the opening contest of the Dream11 IPL 2020, where they emerged victorious against Mumbai. However, they lost their next match to Rajasthan. MS Dhoni and co. will face the take on the Delhi team on Friday, September 25, after losing to Rajasthan. With a formidable side consisting of several seasoned campaigners along with exciting new recruits, the Chennai outfit is one to watch out for in the Indian T20 carnival.

Image Source: AP