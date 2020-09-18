Shane Watson Trolls MS Dhoni And Other CSK Teammates For 'great Chat' On Twitter

Shane Watson is the entrusted one for the Chennai Super Kings franchise for setting the tone for the side with his extra-ordinary batting prowess and temperament. The 3-time IPL champions have not let the roadblocks have an effect on their preparations for the IPL 2020. Shane Watson, who is an integral part of their set-up, is looking in tremendous form as he is hitting the ball a long way in the practice sessions.

The maverick all-rounder has been very active on his social media accounts and keeps his fans updates with his routine ahead of the IPL 2020. The 39-year-old, on his Twitter account, posted a picture of CSK players sitting together during a commercial shoot. All the CSK players in the picture were engrossed in their mobile phones, which is why the Australian trolled his teammates with a caption "Great chat boys". Along with Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Lungi Ngidi were a part of the picture.

CSK Team Schedule for IPL 2020

The Chennai Super Kings journey so far in the IPL 2020 has been an eventful one. Even before the commencement of the mega-evet, the side had to counter several adversities on their road to the IPL 2020. From members from their contingent, including two vital CSK players involved in the franchise's COVID-19 fiasco, to veterans like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh announcing their unavailability. Fortunately, all of this has had no impact on the team's IPL 2020 schedule.

The MS Dhoni-led side is slated to feature in the opening contest of the T-20 extravaganza as they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19, at Abu Dhabi, at 7:30 pm IST. Hailed as one of the strongest contenders to clinch the championship, the team boasts a perfect mix of seasoned campaigners like MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir and Faf du Plessis along with exciting new recruits such as R Sai Kishore, Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The team finished as runners up in the last season and the CSK players will look to go beyond their IPL 2019 success.

CSK squad for IPL 2020

MS Dhoni (Captain), N Jagadeesan, Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner., KM Asif, Piyush Chawla, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma

