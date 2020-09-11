Robin Uthappa Boldly Predicts IPL 2020 Will Help Bring Normalcy Back In India

The last few months have been extremely tough for people all around the world courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic. However, things are improving gradually and getting back to normal in a phased process. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is just a week away which will give fans a reason to divert their minds from the pandemic and focus on the exhilarating cricketing action.

Rajasthan Royals star Robin Uthappa reckons IPL 2020 will bring back normalcy

Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa believes IPL 2020 going to be "really special" and bring the feeling of normalcy back into people’s lives amidst these testing times. In a video posted on IPL's website, Robin Uthappa said that he is ecstatic to get back to playing and competing, not just individually but as a team. Robin Uthappa added that it is going to be really special this year because of what the human race has gone through.

According to Robin Uthappa, in this unpredictable time, everyone was and is craving for normalcy and this tournament (IPL 2020) and sports, in general, will bring that feeling of normalcy back into people’s lives. Robin Uthappa stated that Indians and cricket fans all around the world would be looking forward to IPL 2020, which makes this edition bigger than the rest.

"IPL will bring back normalcy into our lives."



From teaming up with captain @stevesmith49 to an upcoming star in @yashasvi_j, senior @rajasthanroyals batsman @robbieuthappa tells @Moulinparikh why this season is truly special.#Dream11IPL



Full video🎥👉 https://t.co/WrAdqo9jSW pic.twitter.com/MS4vrHMlzv — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 11, 2020

Robin Uthappa answers Rajasthan Royals fan query prior to IPL 2020

With IPL 2019 being Robin Uthappa's last for KKR, he will represent Rajasthan Royals this year. In a conversation with a fan posted on Rajasthan Royals' Twitter account, Uthappa claimed that a decent performance with the Royals in the IPL 2020 would allow him to knock on the door of the Indian team despite the presence of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, both who are much younger than him. Robin Uthappa explained that he is someone who looks at life positively and as a result, feels that his dream of playing for India is very much alive.

Between 2006 and 2015, Uthappa featured in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for the Indian cricket team before being dropped from the team due to his declining form. He averaged just over 25 in ODIs, amassing 934 runs with six fifties and managed 249 runs in T20Is at an average of 24.90.

Steve Smith will lead the Royals in IPL 2020. The RR squad for IPL 2020 features some of the most prominent players in the T20 format. Steve Smith's men will look to replicate their heroics from the inaugural edition of the IPL when they had won their only IPL trophy.

RR Squad for IPL 2020

Steve Smith (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Shreyas Gopal, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas and Akash Singh.

