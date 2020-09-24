Rohit Sharma Completes 200 Sixes In Dream11 IPL Cricket, Fans Congratulate Mumbai Captain

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma played a staggering knock of 80 from 54 balls in his side's win against Kolkata on Wednesday. The swashbuckling opener's innings was laced with three fours and six sixes. During his match-winning knock, Rohit Sharma also achieved the coveted feat of hitting 200 sixes in the Dream11 IPL. In doing so, he became the second Indian player and fourth overall to hit a double-ton of maximums in the league.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma hits 200 sixes in the mega league

Rohit Sharma reached the 200-sixes milestone when he hit the sixth six of his innings to Kuldeep Yadav on the fourth ball of the 14th over. Rohit Sharma danced down the wicket to a Kuldeep Yadav delivery and reached the pitch of the ball to whip it over long-on for a maximum.

Chris Gayle leads the list of most sixes in the Dream11 IPL history with an unbelievable 326 sixes in just 125 matches. Bangalore's batting mainstay AB de Villiers takes the second spot in the list with 214 sixes in 155 matches. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni is the third on the list with 212 sixes in 192 matches. Rohit Sharma just needs 13 sixes to surpass MS Dhoni as the Indian with most sixes in Dream11 IPL history. The way Rohit Sharma is going, it seems likely that the right-hander will overtake MS Dhoni in the ongoing season.

Rohit Sharma is the third leading run-scorer in Dream11 IPL behind Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. However, when it comes to sixes he has moved past both the players. Virat Kohli has hit 190 sixes while Suresh Raina has hit 194 sixes. The Mumbai star batsman will now look to extend his lead over Kohli and Raina.

As soon as Rohit Sharma achieved the feat, Mumbai franchise took to Twitter to congratulate their skipper. Several fans also took to the micro-blogging site and congratulated Rohit Sharma on hitting yet another double century. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

According to the Mumbai's Dream11 IPL schedule, Rohit Sharma's men will now take on Bangalore on Monday, September 28. Rohit Sharma who is arguably the most important player of the Mumbai Dream11 squad will look to continue his good form and guide his side to yet another win in Monday's fixture. Let's take a look at Mumbai Dream11 IPL schedule and Mumbai Dream11 squad.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai Dream11 IPL schedule

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai Dream11 squad

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan

