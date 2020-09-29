Dream11 IPL 2020: Top 5 Super Over Games In Tournament's History Post Bangalore's Win

The Dream11 IPL 2020 finally got underway in the UAE on September 19 after a lot of hindrances. The cash-rich league has successfully completed the first ten days of the tournament. As expected, the Dream11 IPL 2020 did not disappoint as there was drama and thrill galore. From Super Overs to umpiring errors to blistering knocks, the first ten days of the tournament showed why the Dream11 IPL 2020 is considered as one of the best franchise-based T20 leagues in the world.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Top five Super Overs in IPL history

The fixture on Monday between Bangalore and Mumbai went to the Super Over after a gallant effort by the Men in Blue paved the way for a miraculous comeback from an improbable situation. However, due to AB de Villiers' effort with the bat and Navdeep Saini's stunning bowling, the Virat Kohli-led team won the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over. This was the second Super over of the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Last week, it was the Punjab vs Delhi Super Over that thrilled the cricketing fans around the world. Delhi, who had nearly lost the match, scripted a fairytale comeback to win the Punjab vs Delhi Super Over. Kagiso Rabada was the bowler who Delhi had banked upon to win the Punjab vs Delhi Super Over. Kagiso Rabada justified his franchise's faith as he restricted Punjab to just two runs by taking two wickets in the Punjab vs Delhi Super over. Courtesy of Kagiso Rabada's exceptional bowling, it was Shreyas Iyer's men who won the Punjab vs Delhi Super over. Let's take a look at the top five Super Over games in the history of the IPL.

5. Hyderabad defeat Bangalore at home (2013 season)

In this low scoring thriller, Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat first but could only post 130. In response, Hyderbad batting also faltered as they could not score seven runs off the final over bowled by Vinay Kumar. The Karnataka bowler, who bowled a brilliant last over, couldn't handle the pressure of the Super Over as he gave away 20 runs, out of which 17 runs were scored by Cameron While off just five balls which included two maximums. Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli opened for Bangalore while it was Dale Steyn with the ball for Hyderabad. The South African international bowled a terrific over and restricted Bangalore to just 15 runs, guiding his team to a brilliant win.

4. Delhi defeat Kolkata at home (2019 season)

This high-scoring game saw power-hitting of the highest quality. It was Andre Russell who smashed a 28-ball 62 for Kolkata and guided them to 185/5, In response, Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw scored a brilliant 55-ball 99. However, Delhi collapsed from 170-2 with 14 balls left to only manage a tie in the end. Delhi scored 10 in the Super Over. Kolkata seemed favourites to win the game after Andre Russell smashed Kagiso Rabada for a four off the first ball. But the right-arm pacer made a great comeback to claim the wicket of Andre Russell on the third ball with a toe-crushing yorker and guided his team to a win by restricting Kolkata to just 7 runs.

3. Bangalore defeat Mumbai in Dubai (Dream11 IPL 2020)

This game was an absolute run-feast which was also the highest score in a tied game in the IPL. Chasing a huge target of 202, Mumbai were down and out of the game. However, a staggering 58-ball 99 by Ishan Kishan and a blistering 24-ball 60 by Kieron Pollard brought the Men in Blue back into the game, which ended in a tie at the end of 20 overs, enforcing a thrilling Super Over. Navdeep Saini bowled an excellent over and restricted Mumbai to 7. In response, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers played Jasprit Bumrah sensibly to guide their side home.

2. Rajasthan defeat Kolkata in Abu Dhabi (2014 season)

Chasing a modest target of 152, Kolkata were cruising towards victory. They just needed 16 runs off 12 balls but James Faulkner bowled an exceptional penultimate over and picked up three wickets to bring his side back into the game. Kolkata scored 11 in the Super Over with the help of a maximum scored by Manish Pandey. Shane Watson and Steve Smith came to bat for Rajasthan against Sunil Narine. The Australian dup also scored 11 runs in the Super Over, which resulted in a tie. However, it was Rajasthan who won the game because of the boundary countback rule.

1. Rajasthan defeat Kolkata in Cape Town (2009 season)

Rajasthan and Kolkata make the list once again. After failing to chase a target of 151, Kolkata batsmen Chris Gayle and Sourav Ganguly smashed Kamran Khan for 15 runs in the Super Over courtesy of three consecutive boundaries by the Caribbean international. Rajasthan sent out Yusuf Pathan and Dimitri Mascerenhas to do the job for them against Ajantha Mendis, who was at the peak of his bowling back then. The Baroda all-rounder was ruthless in his approach as he smashed Mendis for six, two, six and four to win it for Rajasthan with two balls to spare.

