Dream11 IPL 2020: Top Stats And Highlights From Kolkata's Super Over Win Vs Hyderabad

Kolkata emerged victorious in their clash against Hyderabad which went all the way down to the Super Over wire at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Riding on their thumping win, the Eoin Morgan-led side are positioned at the fourth spot in Dream11 IPL points table with five wins after nine matches. Hyderabad trail Kolkata by four points and occupy the fifth place.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Hyderabad recap

David Warner sent the Kolkata side to bat first after winning the toss. Openers Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi ensured a steady start for the batting side as both the batsmen got off to a decent start. Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan were among the runs as well, along with Dinesh Karthik, who chipped in with a handy cameo in the latter half of the innings to help his side reach the total of 163.

Basil Thampi, who featured in his first match of the season, was the most expensive bowler of the lot with an economy of 11.50. T Natarajan scalped two wickets, whereas Vijay Shankar, Basil Thampi and Rashid Khan picked up a wicket each.

The Hyderabad think-tank introduced a revamped batting order in their run-chase as Kane Williamson came out to bat alongside Jonny Bairstow. The ploy raised eyebrows as David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are considered one of the most successful opening pairs in the league. Kane Williamson raced to 29 and Jonny Bairstow scored a quick 36. The onus was on David Warner to finish the game as he found an ally in Abdul Samad.

Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name.

Kolkata vs Hyderabad Super Over

With 18 runs needed off the last over, Eoin Morgan tossed up the ball to Andre Russell ahead of Kuldeep Yadav. David Warner held his nerves well and smashed three successive boundaries off the West Indian maverick. With two runs to win off the final ball, the Hyderabad batsmen only managed to scamper a single to set up the third Super Over of the season.

Hyderabad's proven opening pair, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, came in to face Lockie Ferguson in the Super Over. The New Zealand seamer showcased an outstanding display of fast bowling by rattling Warner's stumps on the first ball. Ferguson damaged the furniture yet again on the third delivery to dismiss Abdul Samad and put a full-stop on the Hyderabad innings at 2 runs.

Rashid Khan took the ball for his side whereas the duo of Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan opened for Kolkata. The duo helped Kolkata chase down the total on the fourth ball and guided their side to victory in the tight contest. It was a double whammy for the fans as they were treated with the Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs as well on Sunday in the evening clash of the double-header.

