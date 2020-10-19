Dream11 IPL 2020: Gayle Reveals Funny Chat With Mayank Ahead Of 2nd Super Over Vs Mumbai

In what was one of the most nail-biting finishes in the tournament's history, let alone the Dream11 IPL 2020, Punjab came out on top against defending champions Mumbai on Sunday. The clash saw the first instance of a double Super Over being played in the IPL after the boundary count rule was scrapped after the 2019 World Cup final. In a match that could have gone either way until the second Super Over, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal ensured that Punjab snatched a valuable two points in what was a must-win contest for them.

Also Read: KL Rahul Praises "Phenomenal" Mohammed Shami After Nail-biting Win Against Mumbai

Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs: Chris Gayle reveals he was upset with Mayank Agarwal during second Super Over

In a fun interaction with Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle talked about his emotions as he walked in to bat in the second Super Over against Mumbai. The West Indian great said that he wasn't nervous at all while coming in to bat despite the tense situation. The former Bangalore star revealed that he was angry that the match had reached this situation and had not been settled by his team before it got to this.

Gayle, famously called The Universe Boss, further said that he was upset with Mayank Agarwal because he asked whether he should take the strike for the second over. The 41-year-old said that he himself should face the first ball and backed himself to take his team beyond the finish line.

Also Read: KL Rahul Achieves Massive Record By An Indian In Dream11 IPL History Post Win Vs Mumbai

Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs: Gayle names Mohammad Shami as his MOTM

The West Indian legend deposited the first ball of Trent Boult's Super Over into the stands, before handing Agarwal the strike. The Karnataka batsman obliged with two consecutive boundaries to keep Punjab in contention for the playoffs. Gayle also lauded Mohammad Shami, who defended five in the first Super Over against the likes of Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma.

The 41-year-old said that the Punjab pacer nails his yorkers consistently in the nets and did well on Sunday. He also praised Chris Jordan for his efforts in the second over, while reserving special praise for Mayank Agarwal, who saved a certain six with an acrobatic save on the boundary. The win moves Punjab to sixth in the Dream11 IPL 2020 standings, while Mumbai retain second spot.

Also Read: Glenn Maxwell Trolled Heavily By Netizens For Not Batting In Super Overs Vs Mumbai

Mumbai vs Punjab highlights

Also Read: Dream11 IPL Updated Points Table: Punjab Move Up To 6th After Historic Super Over Win

(Image Courtesy: Punjab Twitter)

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.