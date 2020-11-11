Dream11 IPL 2020: Which Player Ended As The Highest Run Getter Of The Season?

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season came to a conclusion on Tuesday, November 10 with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai side emerging triumphant for the second time in succession. Interestingly, despite Mumbai’s successful run this year, none of their batsmen feature among the season’s top three run-getters (four to be exact). However, three of Mumbai’s batting stalwarts, namely Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav occupy the next three spots in the Dream11 IPL 2020’s elite batting list.

Mumbai IPL title wins extend to five: Rohit Sharma lifts Dream11 IPL 2020 trophy

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Loses Wicket Attempting A Reckless Slog-sweep In Grand Finale

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner among Dream11 IPL 2020 top run scorers

Delhi’s in-form opener and batting wizard this season Shikhar Dhawan added only 15 runs to his scoring tally before he was cleaned up by Mumbai’s Jayant Yadav in the final. If the left-handed batsman had managed to score 68 runs in the tournament decider, he would have dethroned Punjab’s skipper KL Rahul (670 runs) to take the top spot among the season’s leading run-getters. Interestingly, KL Rahul won the award for the highest run scorer of the season, despite featuring in two/three fewer matches than the second, third and fourth placed batsmen respectively.

KL Rahul scored his 670 runs in Punjab’s 14 league matches at a striking average of 55.83, fuelled by five superlative fifties and a massive ton (132*) against Bangalore. Meanwhile, Dhawan with 618 runs is second on the Dream11 IPL 2020 top run scorers list with 618 runs in 17 matches (including two centuries) at the healthy clip of 44.14. The two maverick Indian batsmen are followed by dynamic Australian and Hyderabad opener David Warner. In 16 matches, Warner compiled 548 runs with four half-centuries.

Also Read | Jayant Yadav Dismisses Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma Lauded On Twitter For 'masterstroke'

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer grabbed the fourth spot as his unbeaten 65 in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final extended his season’s run tally to 519 runs in 17 matches. The hard-hitting batsman is followed by Mumbai’s batting trio of Ishan Kishan (516 runs), Quinton de Kock (503 runs) and Suryakumar Yadav (480 runs) who are placed at No. 5, 6 and 7 spots respectively. Bangalore’s emerging star Devdutt Padikkal (473 runs) and T20 heavyweights Virat Kohli (466 runs) and AB de Villiers (454 runs), all in 15 matches each, then cap-off the illustrious batting list of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Leads Mumbai IPL Title Wins Celebrations; Watch Video

Also Read | KL Rahul Leaves Punjab Teammates Teary-eyed In Dream11 IPL 2020 Farewell Speech: Watch

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

All picture credits go to IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.