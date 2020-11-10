Jayant Yadav Dismisses Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma Lauded On Twitter For 'masterstroke'

Mumbai surprised one and all after they named Jayant Yadav in the line-up for the Dream11 IPL 2020 final against Delhi. Yadav came in for Rahul Chahar, who was impressive in the tournament, scalping 15 wickets heading into the final. Netizens were taken aback by Chahar's exclusion, but their protests were soon put to rest.

Mumbai vs Delhi: Rohit Sharma lauded after Jayant Yadav gets the better of Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan has been among the finest batsmen in the Dream11 IPL 2020, having amassed over 600 runs so far in the tournament. The left-hander was key for Delhi's chances on Tuesday, especially after Trent Boult struck early to dismiss Marcus Stoinis and Ajinkya Rahane.

The 34-year-old looked in good touch after he smashed some boundaries early to get the innings going. However, his stay at the crease was short-lived, with Rohit Sharma opting to use a trump card in the form of the surprise inclusion, Jayant Yadav. The off-spinner duly breached Dhawan's defences, ending his tournament and his chances of finishing as the leading run-scorer.

Rohit Sharma's move was praised by netizens, who lauded the masterstroke to play the 30-year-old off-spinner in the final. Eagle-eyed netizens noted that the Delhi batting order had a host of left-handers in Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Axar Patel, and Yadav's ability to turn the ball away from them could come in handy.

While the 30-year-old off-spinner did not add another scalp to his tally, he bowled an economical spell of 1/25 off his four overs.

What a brilliant move this is by Rohit Sharma to bring Jayant Yadav a bit of a ‘carrot dangling’ to Shreyas Iyer with his team at 21/2. Gets a bonus Dhawan wicket! #IPLfinal — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 10, 2020

Ro earlier before the match : We bring in Jayant Yadav as DC has many left handers



Now Jayant cleans up Dhawan



CAPTAIN ROHIT for you#IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/L4jyMnNuZN — 𝙏𝙧𝙤 𝙇𝙚𝙚 ᴹᴵ (@Tro_Lee_) November 10, 2020

Rohit Sharma yesterday: Jayant Yadav will be helpful against Delhi Capitals as they've many Left Handers.



Today: Rohit brings in Jayant Yadav and he removes Delhi's best batsman early in his innings. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 10, 2020

Sunil Gavaskar after Jayant took Dhawan's wicket - That's why Rohit Sharma is 4 times champion captain — Prateek. (@Prateeeex_) November 10, 2020

Mumbai vs Delhi: Delhi fight back after early collapse

Defending champions Mumbai got off to the best possible start in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final after Trent Boult dismissed the in-form Marcus Stoinis off the very first delivery of the innings. The left-arm pacer swung the ball prodigiously to trouble the Delhi batsmen and Ajinkya Rahane soon followed, after knicking a delivery down the leg side to Quinton de Kock.

After Jayant Yadav got the better of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer resurrected the innings, with both batsmen getting to their respective half-centuries. The Delhi captain, en route his innings, went past 500 runs in the Dream11 IPL 2020, his best ever tally in a season.

