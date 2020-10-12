Brad Hogg Claims Pakistani Players In Dream11 IPL Would Have Enhanced Tournament's Quality

The Indian Premier League is deemed as one of the most eminent franchise-based cricket competitions in the world. Prolific cricketers from different parts of the world come under one roof for the ultimate T20 extravaganza. However, there is a never-ending debate regarding the ban enforced for Pakistani players, which has led to their non-participation since 2009. Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg was recently quizzed about the same.

Brad Hogg comments on Pakistani players in Dream11 IPL 2020

A fan posed a question for Brad Hogg on the left-arm spinner's Twitter account as he asked him about the admittance of cricketers from Pakistan in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and how will it change the dynamics of the current squads. Brad Hogg acknowledged the user's question as he presented reasons of how Pakistani cricketers would elevate the league. The cricketer-turned commentator is of the impression that such a move will be beneficial for cricket.

The fast bowlers and a couple of batsman would make a huge impact. Ipl is a quality product and adding such players would increase the intensity. Cricket would be the winner. #IPL2020 https://t.co/a9U1py5O3x — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 12, 2020

Brad Hogg mentioned how Pakistan's potent fast bowlers will be a substantial addition in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and their presence will be impactful. He praised the quality of cricket that the Indian T20 carnival delivers and feels that along with the Pakistani pace battery, there are a few batsmen too who could be a notable addition in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The intensity of cricket will see a surge if players from the country are involved as per Brad Hogg.

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik crosses a glorious milestone in T20 cricket

The Pakistan team surely have several potential players who could raise the bar with their presence in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is a renowned name in franchise-based T20 cricket and is considered as one of the most accomplished T20 batsmen. of all-time The all-rounder had also been a part of the Indian tournament back in 2008 with the Delhi franchise and featured in seven matches. Shoaib Malik recently reached a prominent T20 milestone.

- "I would like to congratulate the people of Pakistan as I am the first Asian cricketer to have reached this milestone of making 10,000 runs in #T20 cricket & I hope I will carry on in the way I have been playing. I'd like to dedicate this milestone to my parents... pic.twitter.com/btiOGpTJo9 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 10, 2020

While representing his side, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan cricket's premier T20 domestic competition, i.e. National T20 Cup, Shoaib Malik became the first Pakistani played to cross the 10,000 run-mark in the shortest format of the game. Shoaib Malik has amassed 10,0029 runs in 395 appearances in the T-20 format. The 38-year-old not only became the first Pakistani batsman to enter the 10,000-run club, but also is the only cricketer from Asia to do so. Apart from Shoaib Malik, Pakistani stalwarts such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Wahab Riaz and many more could make matchups more compelling.

Image source: Brad Hogg

