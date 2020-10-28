Dream11 IPL Top Run Getters: David Warner Goes 21 Runs Ahead Of Virat Kohli For 3rd Spot

David Warner played a captain's knock during Hyderabad's Dream11 IPL game against Delhi on Tuesday. The southpaw shrugged off his average scores from his last few matches and looked dangerous as he got going right from the first over. Warner, along with his new opening partner, Wriddhiman Saha looked intent upon taking on the best Delhi had to offer, putting up a match-winning partnership of 107 to keep Hyderabad's hopes alive at the Dream11 IPL.

Dream11 IPL top run-getters: The perfect David Warner birthday bash vs Delhi

David Warner gave himself and his struggling team the best birthday gift on Tuesday. After struggling a little in his last few matches with a string of relatively low scores - 35 v Punjab, 4 v Rajasthan, 47* v Kolkata and 9 v Chennai - the team needed their captain to step up, and Warner came through. On his 34th birthday, Warner reminded everyone of what he was capable of, taking on Delhi's - and arguable the IPL's - best bowler Kagiso Rabada in his second over. Rabada had already been beaten for 15 by the pair in his first over, but the second over really set the tone for how Hyderabad were approaching this game.

At 55/0 after 5 overs, captain Shreyas Iyer turned to his senior bowler for some answers but got none. Warner hit the South African speedster for back-to-back boundaries, defended the one good ball of the over, and concluded the over with a six and another pair of fours. With 22 from the over, Hyderabad recorded the highest powerplay score of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Warner was caught out in the 10th over, having made 66 off 34 balls, with two 6s and eight 4s. This knock propelled him to third place on this IPL's highest run-getters list.

With 595 runs, KL Rahul is heads and shoulders above the rest of the players in contention for the most runs at the Dream11 IPL 2020. Next is Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan, with 471, followed now by David Warner, who has overtaken Virat Kohli's 415 runs by just 21 for the third spot. At 436 runs, Warner is most likely to be eclipsed by Kohli after the Mumbai vs Bangalore game on Wednesday but has two more games to make it to the top.

